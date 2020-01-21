Air transit hub UAE ready to handle coronavirus cases: ministry

The United Arab Emirates, a major international transit hub, has made sure its airports and ports are ready to handle coronavirus cases following an outbreak of a new virus in China, state news agency WAM reported.
