According to Future Market Insights, Automotive safety advances, like airbags, are increasingly vital. Rising demand for electric/hybrid cars propels airbag sensor market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The airbag control unit sensor market size is anticipated to thrive at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033. The airbag control unit sensor market size is projected to surpass US$ 642.3 million in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 1,217.1 million by 2033.

Vehicle production and sales have been rising, and the global automotive sector has been steadily expanding. The necessity of automobile safety measures, such as airbags, is growing as more cars are being driven on the road. The demand for airbag control unit sensors has increased as a result of the fact that these sensors are necessary for the efficient operation of airbag systems. Additionally, the airbag control unit sensors market has been significantly influenced by the rising demand for electric and hybrid automobiles.

Ahead-of-the-curve safety measures, such as airbags, are being added by manufacturers as these cars become more popular and emphasis on passenger safety rises. The safety systems of electric and hybrid vehicles depend heavily on airbag control unit sensors, which has further fueled market growth.

The growing adoption of advanced safety systems proliferates market growth. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), for example, are in greater demand. To deliver functions like collision detection, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control, ADAS systems use various sensors, including airbag control unit sensors. The market is expanding due to the growing use of ADAS technology in automobiles, which increases the need for dependable and high-performance airbag control unit sensors.

Along with crash occupant safety, crash avoidance technologies that assist in preventing accidents are receiving more attention. Such developments rely on sensors to identify and evaluate possible dangers, including collision warning systems and autonomous emergency braking. The effectiveness of these systems may be increased by including airbag control unit sensors, ultimately driving the industry expansion.

Asia Pacific is predicted to witness swift growth during the forecast period. The importance of occupant and vehicle safety has grown in the Asia Pacific region. Consumers in this region are placing greater significance on automobiles with cutting-edge safety features as awareness of airbags and the importance of road safety increases. This has pushed automakers to include sophisticated airbag systems, which has increased demand for airbag control unit sensors in the area.

“The Airbag Control Unit Sensor is a critical component in modern vehicle safety systems. It detects rapid deceleration or impacts and, upon activation, triggers the deployment of airbags to protect occupants from potential injury during a collision. This sensor plays a pivotal role in enhancing passenger safety and reducing the severity of injuries in automobile accidents.” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Players in the Global Airbag Control Unit Sensor Industry:

AUTOLIV ZF

Friedrichshafen AG

Ashimor

Takata Corporation

KSS

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis

Nihon Plast Co. Ltd.

Jinheng

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

To develop fully automated charging robots for electric vehicles, Continental AG and Volterio partnered in January 2022.

In January 2022, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., a producer of automotive transmission components, created a lighter oil pump by replacing part of the pump’s metal components with plastic.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. and Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd. formed an economic and commercial alliance for the safety system business in May 2021. Toyoda Gosei and Ashimori Industry intend to make use of their shared corporate resources and expertise to increase car safety performance via product development and competitiveness.

Airbag Control Unit Sensor Industry Segmentation

By Sensor Type:

Mass

Roller

By Airbag Type:

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Knee Airbag

Curtain Airbag

Side Airbag

Roll-over Airbag

External Airbag

Seatbelt Airbag

Medical Airbag

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars Compact Mid-sized Premium Luxury

Commercial Vehicle/Commercial Light Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

