Airbnb Inc banned “party houses” on Saturday after five people were killed in a shooting at a large Halloween gathering inside a rental home in Northern California that was advertised on the online listing service.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Airbnb bans ‘party houses’ after Halloween shooting in California - November 2, 2019
- Judge blocks Trump rule requiring prospective immigrants have health insurance - November 2, 2019
- U.S. judge blocks Trump proclamation requiring health insurance for prospective immigrants - November 2, 2019