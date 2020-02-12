Airbnb extends booking suspension in Beijing to May

Home rentals company Airbnb said on Wednesday it has extended the suspension of bookings in Beijing until Apr. 30 from Feb. 29, as death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 1,113.
