Airbnb pushes back on Singapore’s tough home rental rules

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Short-term home rental service Airbnb on Friday called Singapore’s regulatory framework “untenable” as authorities said they planned to hold discussions with home-sharing platforms and resident groups soon on how such accommodation may be allowed.
