AirBorn iW Series Connectors Based on Mil-Spec but built for industrial applications – the AirBorn iW Series is a rugged signal and power connector solution.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronics, is proud to offer the AirBorn iW Series of high-reliability connectors.

iW Series connectors are available in board-to-board and cable-to-board configurations. Their Mil-Spec based design features high vibration and shock resistance. Designed to counter extreme temperatures from -65°C to 125°C and repeated use.

AirBorn iW Series connectors are available with 10 to 30 contacts featuring a current rating up to 5A per contact. This makes the iW Series ideal for either power or signal transmission. Flexible version options including Plated Thru Hole (PTH), vertical or right angle, solder cup wire-to-board, and crimp removable wire-to-board are available.

For the most demanding industrial applications where shock and vibration are unavoidable, the AirBorn iW Series is the solution.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About AirBorn

For over sixty years, AirBorn has been serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) with specialized harsh environment connectors, cable assemblies, flex circuit assemblies and other electronic components. These products are engineered and manufactured to the highest quality, using Six Sigma and lean manufacturing principles. AirBorn solutions are relied on by defense, aerospace, medical and industrial leaders to operate their most critical systems in the most demanding environments.

