AirBoss Defense Group Awarded First Commercial Sale of Bandolier Multi-Purpose Lightweight Clearing Charge System to the Netherlands DMO

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

The Bandolier Multipurpose Lightweight Explosive Clearing Charge System

LANDOVER, Md., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AirBoss Defense Group (ADG) announced today that the Netherlands Defense Meteriel Organisation (DMO) has placed an initial order of 500 Bandolier Multipurpose Lightweight Explosive Clearing Charge Systems as part of a 5-year program to advance their demolitions capabilities. The contract also provides Bandolier training programs for DMO combat units. The Bandolier is a modern explosive charge designed to enhance soldier survivability and protection during combat operations, providing warfighters with a single, multifunctional device that can effectively clear any obstacle typically encountered on the battlefield in one lightweight, modular package.

The Netherlands is the first North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) country to purchase the Bandolier system. The contract vehicle provides the ability for all 30 NATO member countries to easily procure Bandolier systems and ADG expects additional NATO orders to follow. “The purchase of the Bandolier System marks a milestone event in the demolitions community,” explains Michael McCormack, ADG’s Chief Strategy Officer. “The adoption of this modern, lightweight, highly versatile system by a Tier 1 NATO military power is a major update from the decades old use of standard bulk explosives (C-4) and other purpose-built explosive solutions. This integration will give the Dutch warfighter a significant edge on the battlefield.”

The Bandolier’s patented design bridges the capability gap between larger, complicated breaching charges and standard bulk demolitions. Its unique modular design is light enough for dismounted operations, while remaining flexible enough to meet larger-scale mission requirements. NATO forces can now be supplied with a single, lightweight, easy to use explosive system, capable of performing a wide range of tasks, eliminating the need for multiple mission-specific systems.

Contact: David Costello
Tel: 617.875.2492
Email: [email protected]

