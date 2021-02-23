AirBox Introduces Mesa, Commercial-Grade Certified HEPA Air Purifier Scaled-Down for Home, School, and Business Use

American-made portable plug-in clean air solution, utilizing Certified 99.99% HEPA, removes airborne particles; Buyer beware of air purifiers that misrepresent HEPA certification and effectiveness

The AIRBOX Mesa Series is a compact, portable, industrial-grade air purifier which uses antimicrobial and Certified HEPA Filtration to provide 99.99% pure air.

The Mesa (right) is 9.75 inches smaller and 15.5 pounds lighter than the Peak-S (left), making it perfect for small offices, homes and tight spaces.

Austin, TX, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AirBox Air Purifier, which manufactures and markets premier commercial-grade portable plug-in air purifiers, will roll out a new compact model in March called Mesa. Built from the same materials and critical components as AirBox’s larger Peak Series-S unit (which was scientifically proven to remove 99.99% of airborne pathogens, including MS2 Bacteriophage, a SARS-CoV-2 (Causes COVID-19) Proxy Virus, Mesa’s smaller design makes it the perfect fit for smaller business, school, and home indoor spaces up to 750-square-feet.

Made in America with the highest-quality design and durable components, the Mesa enclosure is made of HDPE infused with Micro-Shield making it practically indestructible and bacteria resistant. Mesa joins the AirBox Peak Series-S and larger Apex Series industrial products that have been adapted for schools, workplaces, hospitality spaces, and other institutional or commercial environments.

“The Mesa is a true engineered solution which can give you peace of mind knowing that you’re getting the most effective clean air product available on the market,” said Meredith Teague, President of AirBox. “As we prepare to get our children, teachers, and staff back into classrooms, and with the American Rescue Plan pledging $130 billion to help schools to safely reopen, it’s key that procured air purifiers meet the required performance standards for optimal safety.”

AirBox was founded in 2017 by inventor Tim Self, who has engineering experience in the disciplines of fluid dynamics, thermodynamics, and micro-contamination. The EPA registered AirBox utilizes certified HEPA technology that displaces, dilutes, and removes airborne particles including infectious agents, pollen, chemicals, mold, and dust from the breathing zone regardless of composition, filtering and capturing 99.99% of common pathogens found in the everyday environment. AirBox Air Purifiers provide the same level of air exchange used in cleanrooms, hospitals, and healthcare facilities around the country.

“Unfortunately, there are a multitude of purifiers being sold in America that are not designed and built to any standard,” said Self. “In fact, their misleading claims put the public and especially the school kids and teachers at risk. Any purifier being used for safety purposes must be FDA Compliant, EPA Registered and have labeling identifying these two things. If it doesn’t have the labeling then it’s not safe to use for pathogen mitigation.”

Advance orders for Mesa can be made visiting www.airboxairpurifier.com/mesa-series.

About AirBox

A women-owned business headquartered in Austin, TX, with a manufacturing facility in Statesville, NC, AirBox was founded in 2017 by inventor Tim Self. The high-proficiency AirBox air purifier technology evolved from filtration technology common to ultra-clean manufacturing and research environments typical to pharmaceutical, semiconductor and biotechnology industries. For additional information, visit www.airboxairpurifier.com. Follow AirBox on Facebook and Instagram.

Mesa Media Kit, which includes product photography, is available here.

