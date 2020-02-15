Airbus says higher U.S. tariffs on EU planes will harm U.S. airlines, consumers

The U.S. government’s decision to raise tariffs on European-built aircraft will hit U.S. airlines already facing a shortage of aircraft and complicate efforts to reach a negotiated settlement with the European Union, Airbus said.
