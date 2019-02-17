Airbus warns of no-deal Brexit, says has spent tens of millions preparing

Airbus said on Sunday it would have to make “difficult decisions” about future investment if Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal, adding it had already spent tens of millions of euros in preparations.
