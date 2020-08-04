Aircraft Fairings Market value to hit $42.5 Mn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Some of the major aircraft fairings market participants includes FACC AG, ShinMaywa, LATECOERE, STRATA Manufacturing, Maple Leaf Aviation, Fairings-Etc., Malibu Aerospace, The NORDOM DAHER and Avcorp.

Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on aircraft fairings market which estimates the global market valuation for aircraft fairings will cross US$ 42.5 million by 2026. The rising tourism coupled with increasing penetration of fuel-efficient aircraft will drive the fairings demand.

The rising number of air passengers is augmenting the widebody aircraft carriers demand from emerging nations. Countries including India with a typical portfolio of regional carriers are now experiencing an increasing demand for widebody aircraft. In October 2019, SpiceJet, announced its plans to operate widebody aircraft to support its long-haul flight operations. Similarly, in November 2019, Vistara, announced to include two widebody aircraft in service fleets. These initiatives are encouraging the development and growth of wide-body aircraft and driving aircraft fairings market growth.

Fuselage segment will witness around 2.8% CAGR by 2026. The segment is driven by the belly fairing or ventral fairing section that is located under the fuselage between the main wings. Increasing need for restocking inventories coupled with the rising e-commerce platform is fueling the demand for widebody aircraft and narrow-body aircraft with PTF conversions. PTF converted narrow-body aircraft freight fleet accounted for around 50% in total express freight market. The rapid induction of narrow-body freight aircraft will support the segment growth.

Fairings made from metals such as steel, aluminum, and titanium & its alloys are anticipated to hold a significant share in aircraft fairings market size. Fairings are used as noise-reducing components in aircraft during landing and taking off operations. Perforated titanium landing gear fairings are increasingly gaining popularity owing to debris protection capabilities and strong flexural & structural strengths.

Asia Pacific will witness around 2% CAGR during 2020 to 2026. Emerging countries including China and India are analyzed to foresee significant growth in aerospace industry owing to rising investments from established manufacturers for production and maintenance facilities. In 2019, Boeing announced to set up a production facility for F/A 18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft in India. Such trends will showcase a growth trajectory for aircraft fairings in the region.

Some major findings of aircraft fairings market report include:

Low Cost Carriers (LCC) are focusing on long-term agreements with aircraft manufacturers to expand fuel-efficient fleets.

Wing fairings to dominate the industry size.

GFRP to lead the industry size and CFRP to witness strong growth.

North America will dominate the industry to presence of major aircraft manufacturers and a mature aerospace industry.

Some major companies operating in aircraft fairings market include FACC AG, ShinMaywa, Malibu Aerospace, STRATA Manufacturing, and NORDAM. The industry participants are developing lightweight fairings to support aerospace industry manufacturers in reducing the overall aircraft weight.

