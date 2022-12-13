The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Aircraft Tire Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Aircraft Tire Market ” By Product Type (Radial and Bias), By Platform (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing), By Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)), By Application (Military Aircrafts, Helicopters, Spacecraft, Commercial Aircrafts, and Others), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Aircraft Tire Market size was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Aircraft Tire Market Overview

Aircraft tires are made to bear exceptionally strong loads for a brief period of time. The design of aircraft tires is intricate since they are made to give the aircraft stability, avoid explosions to reduce damage to the aircraft, and give the aircraft effective braking capabilities. As more tires are needed to spread the weight of the aircraft more equally, the weight of the aircraft causes a rise in the number of tires needed.

An airplane carrying goods is also referred to as a freighter. It is a fixed-wing aircraft that is built or modified to carry goods instead of people. Such aircraft typically have one or more huge cargo loading doors but no passenger amenities. Superior quality aircraft tires are necessary in such aircraft, which can be operated by civil passengers or freight airlines, by private people, or by the armed forces of various nations. Additionally, compared to all other types of transportation, cargo aircraft can carry greater weight and provide service at the fastest speeds. Additionally, it provides pleasant and effective services for moving commodities.

The necessity for upcoming generations of aircraft has increased in both the commercial and military sectors, which is one of the key factors driving the growth of the aircraft tire market. The corporate sector is seeing a surge in air travel, therefore businesses expect to add more destinations and routes, which will raise demand for new aircraft and, by extension, aircraft tires. It is also projected that the market would develop during the forecast period owing to the increase in expenditures made by the air defense industry as a result of increased geopolitical tension.

The creation of technologically sophisticated infrastructure and continuous research initiatives in collaboration with renowned worldwide institutions and vendors for the development of efficient aircraft tires will present the global aircraft tire market with abundant growth potential.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Aircraft Tire Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Aircraft Tire Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Bridgestone Corporation, Wilkerson Company, Inc., Desser Tire & Rubber Co., LLC, Specialty Tires of America, Petlas Tire Corporation, Aviation Tires & Treads, LLC, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd., Qingdao Sentury Tire Co., Ltd., Compagnie Générale Des Établissements Michelin Sca.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Aircraft Tire Market into Product Type, Platform, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography.

Aircraft Tire Market, by Product Type Radial Bias

Aircraft Tire Market, by Platform Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Aircraft Tire Market, by Distribution Channel Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)

Aircraft Tire Market, by Application Military Aircrafts Helicopters Spacecraft Commercial Aircrafts Others

Aircraft Tire Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



