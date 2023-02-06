Dynamic fan controllers empower building owners and facilities managers with complete control of stratification and building comfort

ATLANTA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Airius, a Colorado-based technology company focused on air movement and indoor air quality, today announced the release of its new line of DeltaT controllers during the 2023 AHR Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center.

“With surging energy costs this winter, it’s more important than ever to find cost-effective ways to heat large spaces. The enhanced level of control unlocked by our new DeltaT controllers allows for optimization of your building’s stratification issues, ultimately saving money and improving comfort for building occupants,” said Christian Avedon, Airius’ director of sales and marketing. “The auto control allows users to ‘set it and forget it,’ maximizing heat energy savings up to 30% or more.”

The new destratification fan controllers continuously and gently mix the air to balance temperatures and increase occupant comfort. Utilizing an autotransformer to eliminate the hum often associated with TRIAC-type controls, the DeltaT line allows for six modes of quiet speed control. The new controllers are easy to configure and install, with no software needed, enabling building owners and facility managers to monitor their Airius fan system, reduce their energy consumption and improve the comfort of their buildings.

The new DeltaT line of controllers’ modes of operation include the following:

Automatic Delta T control — Automatic dynamic fan speed control based on the temperature differential between the supplied sensors. Users can define and adjust the minimum and maximum speeds and set speeds at various intervals.

Manual control — Up and down arrows on the interface will override any automatic control modes for eight manual speed steps.

24-hour timer — Set fans to turn on and off at a set time every day.

Humidistat control — When relative humidity reaches a user-defined threshold, the fans energize to a set speed defined by the user.

Thermostat control — When the air temperature reaches a user-defined threshold, the fans energize to a set speed defined by the user.

Direct Digital control — With 0-10VDC control input, the line of controllers can control fan speeds across eight speed steps.

Each package of DeltaT controllers includes the transformer control box, LED interface and two temperature/humidity sensors. Two versions of the speed control package will be available for use with either AC (120-volt or 230/277V) or EC motors.

For more information or to download the fan controller datasheet, visit airiusfans.com or booth #C6738 for a briefing.

About Airius

Airius is a family-owned, Colorado-based technology company focused on air movement and air purification products to manage indoor air quality. The company’s products are found in all types of commercial buildings, from factories and warehouses to office buildings, schools, grocery stores and retail facilities. Airius technology helps control room temperature by creating an optimized balance of air circulation. Additionally, Airius can now clean indoor air, improving the comfort and safety of the air for the people in the building and lowering energy costs. Our mission is to bring comfort, clean air and HVAC energy savings to everyone. Airius product lines are proudly engineered, manufactured and assembled in the U.S. and sold worldwide. Airius provides strong value to our customers with international sales and support, with facilities in the UK and Australia, allowing for rapid deployment and service anywhere in the world.

