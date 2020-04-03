Airline industry braces for prolonged recovery from coronavirus crisis

International seat capacity has dropped by almost 80% from a year ago and half the world’s airplanes are in storage, new data shows, suggesting the aviation industry may take years to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
