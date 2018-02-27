AIRLINES COUNCIL APPLAUDS SECURITY AND BORDER SCREENING INVESTMENTS; URGES CAUTION ON RAIL SUBSIDIES

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following is a statement from Massimo Bergamini, President and CEO of the National Airlines Council of Canada (NACC) in response to today’s federal Budget:

“The National Airlines Council of Canada (NACC) applauds the government’s decision to provide much-needed additional funding to the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA).

Although a long-term, sustainable solution to the chronic underfunding of this critical passenger security and facilitation organization is urgently needed, today’s announcement will ensure that this year CATSA has the resources to meet its current goal of screening 85 percent of passengers in 15 minutes or less.

We also welcome the Government’s announced funding for an upgrade of the Passenger Protect Program. With airline employees being thrust in the role of front-line border agents, measures that facilitate decision-making and processing are welcome and overdue.

Similar investments must be made to address lingering problems with other federal immigration and border programs such as the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) which continue to create check-in bottlenecks at airports around the world

On the flip side of the ledger, the government’s commitment to providing additional funding to VIA Rail for modernization of its rolling stock, as well as for more feasibility studies of a high-speed/high-frequency rail link stands as a stark reminder of the unequal treatment of air and rail passengers in Canada.

Additional federal subsidisation of rail transportation should not occur unless concomitant investments are made to improve Canada’s aviation system or are accompanied by a reduction in government fees and charges.”

