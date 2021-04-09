AirPhysio Review: Where to Buy AirPhysio OPEP Breathing Device

AirPhysio uses an award-winning patented Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) method to help improve breathing naturally that is doctor, hospital and pulmonologist recommended, but is the portable Airway Physiotherapy for Naturally Better Breathing device worth it as an effective drug-free option for clearing mucus and respiratory conditions that requires no prescription?

AirPhysio is a breath training device that claims to naturally improve your breathing.

The ‘Airway Physiotherapy for Naturally Better Breathing’ device uses oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) to naturally improve your breathing. It’s a patented, doctor-approved, pulmonologist-recommended device.

Does AirPhysio really work? How does AirPhysio work? Find out everything you need to know about the breath training device and how it works today in our review.

What is AirPhysio?

AirPhysio is a handheld, portable OPEP device that improves your breathing.

You hold the device to your mouth, then breathe in and out. The device creates positive pressure within your lungs and airways, dislodging mucus. As this mucus gets dislodged, you can naturally expel the mucus from your body. Instead of coating your lungs and airway, the mucus leaves your body, making it easier to breathe.

When used over a long period, AirPhysio can also improve your lung strength and conditioning. You could notice short-term and lung-term benefits of the device. By clearing mucus and expanding your lungs, AirPhysio could make it easier to breathe.

AirPhysio is patented and award-winning. The device is also approved by doctors and pulmonologists to help with breathing. If you have breathing issues, then a doctor may recommend using an OPEP device like AirPhysio to improve your breathing.

AirPhysio is sold online through GetAirPhysio.io, where it’s priced at around $60 per unit. The device is made by an Australia-based company.

How Does AirPhysio Work?

AirPhysio uses oscillating positive expiratory pressure, or OPEP, to naturally improve your breathing.

You hold the AirPhysio mouthpiece to your mouth, then breathe out. As you exhale, AirPhysio creates positive pressure in your lungs. This positive pressure loosens mucus from the walls of your airway, allowing you to cough out the mucus naturally. The end result is that you breathe normally and enjoy clearer, easier breathing.

If you have breathing issues, then it could be linked to mucus in your airway. Mucus can become lodged along your airway, making it harder to breathe. AirPhysio claims to dislodge this mucus without requiring you to take a decongestant. You get all of the benefits of a decongestant in your airway – but without taking any drugs.

AirPhysio works quickly. Most customers report that the device works almost instantly: after a few breaths in and out of the device, you should enjoy noticeably clearer lungs and breathing.

Doctors also recommend AirPhysio for respiratory conditions, according to the official website. The website is filled with recommendations from respiratory specialists, pulmonologists, and others who recommend using AirPhysio for asthma, bronchiectasis, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, COPD, atelectasis, and other breathing conditions.

What’s Inside AirPhysio?

AirPhysio is a patented device. That means it has a unique design that differentiates itself from other breathing training systems.

The device consists of a protective cover, a steel ball, and a circular cone.

You remove AirPhysio from the protective cover, then breathe through it. The steel ball and circular cone create air resistance, which frees mucus from your lungs. You can manage breathing conditions and symptoms without relying on drugs and surgery.

AirPhysio Features & Benefits

AirPhysio can purportedly provide all of the following benefits, according to the official website:

Clear Mucus from Airways: AirPhysio works by clearing mucus from airways. The device dislodges mucus from your airway and lungs, making it easier to breathe.

Free Blocked and Semi-Blocked Airways: Blocked and semi-blocked airways can make it difficult to breathe. AirPhysio helps you open up blocked and semi-blocked airways, making it easier to breathe. By opening a blocked airway, AirPhysio can help you access your full lung capacity. If you have noticed that it’s difficult to take a breath, then you may have mucus in and around your airway.

Works Instantly: AirPhysio claims to work instantly, with most people experiencing noticeably easier breathing within the first few breaths.

Continues to Work Overnight: AirPhysio has short-term and long-term benefits. You’ll notice easier breathing after the first few breaths. After you continue to use AirPhysio, your lungs will become noticeably clearer, stronger, and healthier. You’ll notice more benefits the more you use the device.

Recommended by Pulmonologists, Doctors, and Breathing Specialists: AirPhysio is genuinely recommended by pulmonologists, doctors, and other medical specialists as a way to improve breathing. Some doctors recommend AirPhysio and other breath training devices for conditions like asthma, atelectasis, bronchiectasis, emphysema, COPD, chronic bronchitis, and others.

Drug-Free and Non-Invasive: AirPhysio clears airways without requiring drugs or other invasive solutions. You can naturally clear mucus from your body without ingesting anything.

Patented and Award Winning: AirPhysio is a patented device. While some breath training systems copy competitors, AirPhysio is a uniquely-designed, patented device proven to improve your breathing. It’s a science-backed device that could help you target various lung conditions.

Portable: AirPhysio is about the size of a large asthma inhaler. It’s easy to travel with it. You can carry it around with you everywhere you need to go.

How Do OPEP Devices Work?

AirPhysio is part of a family of devices known as OPEP devices. Some lung training systems are marketed as OPEP devices. Other OPEP devices are complex medical devices.

OPEP devices all work in a similar way: they use oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) to improve your breathing by clearing secretions from your airways.

People who have chronic bronchitis, COPD, bronchiectasis, and other breathing conditions often produce an excessive amount of mucus. These people may need to use OPEP devices regularly.

When using an OPEP device, you may feel vibrations or pulses that loosen mucus along the walls. That’s what makes it an oscillating system. These oscillations work different from ordinary breathing, freeing mucus from the walls of your airway and lungs.

To create this oscillation, most OPEP devices have a small valve or similar system. This valve switches quickly between high and low resistance, creating positive pressure inside your airways. You can change the degree of resistance based on your comfort level.

Positive pressure will hold your airways open. Think of how it feels when you blow up a balloon. The positive pressure holds the balloon open. OPEP devices create this sensation inside your lungs. The positive pressure opens up small airways that may be blocked by mucus. This is the positive expiratory pressure of the OPEP device.

You can find plenty of OPEP devices online today. Lower-end devices are basic breath training systems priced at around $30. Higher-end devices use complex valves to oscillate pressure, freeing mucus. AirPhysio creates a system similar to high-end OPEP devices but with simple mechanisms inside. That’s why it’s patented – it has the effectiveness of a higher-end system with the price tag and form factor of a cheap OPEP device.

AirPhysio Benefits: What Does Science Say?

AirPhysio is a patented, award-winning device approved by doctors to improve your breathing in various ways. Doctors and pulmonologists may recommend using AirPhysio to strengthen your lungs, clear mucus from your airways, and provide other benefits.

According to AirPhysio.com, problems with mucus clearance can cause a loss of up to 33mL (1 shot glass) of lung function every year. For every year you go without clearing mucus from your lungs, you could lose up to one shot glass of breath.

The official website also recommends using AirPhysio as a treatment and preventative for the following conditions:

Asthma

Atelectasis

Bronchiectasis

Cystic fibrosis

Smokers and the elderly

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and chronic bronchitis

Many more respiratory conditions

Some people use AirPhysio because they have shortness of breath linked to a lung condition. Others use it because they want to improve lung capacity as they get older.

No matter why you want to use it, AirPhysio claims to “facilitate secretion mobilization” to force mucus out of your lungs and airway, according to the official website, which “prevents atelectasis and maximize[s] lung volume for cleaner healthier lungs.”

Atelectasis is a complete or partial collapse of the entire lung or area (lobe) of the lung. You experience atelectasis when the tiny air sacs of your lung become deflated or filled with alveolar fluid. Some people experience atelectasis after surgery. Others experience it as a complication of respiratory problems – like cystic fibrosis, chest injuries, or lung tumors. Some even develop atelectasis after breathing in a foreign object.

When you have atelectasis, you may develop hypoxemia (low blood oxygen). It’s more difficult for your lungs to get oxygen to the air sacs. That means your body gets less oxygen from the air you breathe, leading to breathing issues. Hypoxemia is also linked with cognitive issues, fatigue, and other problems: when you don’t get enough oxygen, it leads to noticeable effects throughout your body.

Doctors may diagnose atelectasis using a CT scan, oximetry, ultrasound of the thorax, or bronchoscopy. These methods will determine the presence of atelectasis and the severity of the condition.

To treat atelectasis, doctors often recommend performing deep-breathing exercises (also called incentive spirometry). Doctors also recommend using a device to assist with deep coughing, which can help remove secretions and increase lung volume.

You may also be able to treat your atelectasis by positioning your body so your head is lower than your chest (called postural drainage). This forces mucus to drain from the bottom of your lungs. Some find relief just by tapping on their chest to loosen mucus (called percussion). You can find mechanical percussion devices that claim to loosen mucus (like air pulse vibrator vests and handheld instruments).

With more serious cases of atelectasis, doctors may recommend surgery. Doctors could suction mucus out of the airway or perform a bronchoscopy. With a bronchoscopy, the doctor gently guides a flexible tube down your throat to clear your airway.

AirPhysio claims to relieve atelectasis and other breathing issues without drugs, invasive procedures, or complex therapies. Just breathe in and out through the device, then enjoy powerful relief from mucus-related breathing issues like atelectasis.

AirPhysio Reviews: What Do Customers Have to Say?

The official GetAirPhysio.io website is flush with positive reviews from customers who have had a positive experience with the device.

According to the website, AirPhysio has helped over 80,000 people breathe better. Some of the testimonials featured on the official website include:

One woman was skeptical when she ordered AirPhysio because she had terrible asthma that required steroids for treatment. Steroids seemed to help, but nothing else cleared her congestion. After trying AirPhysio, she found it really helped clear her airways.

Another woman described AirPhysio as “a miracle device.” That woman suffered from a three week bout of pneumonia and was having trouble clearing mucus. She kept experiencing intense coughing fits. After using AirPhysio just once, she started coughing up all the “junk” in her lungs. By the end of the day, her lungs were completely clear.

One registered nurse recommends using AirPhysio for pneumonia and pleurisy after brain surgery, claiming it helped her daughter-in-law heal. She also recommends it to athletes who want to improve lung capacity – or anyone with lung or breathing issues who wants to make life more manageable.

Another person claims she experienced short-term and long-term benefits of using AirPhysio. She noticed the benefits of AirPhysio almost immediately after using AirPhysio for the first time, and she has continued noticing benefits after weeks of use. She no longer takes albuterol, a nebulizer, or any steroids to manage her breathing conditions (chronic bronchitis/COPD). She just uses AirPhysio.

Overall, customers seem to agree that AirPhysio works as advertised to clear mucus and other buildup from the lungs, helping anyone breathe more easily.

AirPhysio Pricing

AirPhysio is priced at around $59.99 per unit, although the price drops when ordering 3 or 5 units at once.

1 Unit: $59.99 + $5.99 Shipping

$59.99 + $5.99 Shipping 3 Units: $119.98 + Free US Shipping

$119.98 + Free US Shipping 5 Units: $179.97 + Free US Shipping

$179.97 + Free US Shipping Order directly from the official website to receive the best pricing possible for AirPhysios

Each unit is designed for one person to use. You can use it an unlimited number of times.

AirPhysio Refund Policy

GetAirPhysio.io offers a 30 day refund policy on all purchases. However, this refund only applies to unused and unopened items.

If you used AirPhysio, did not like the device, or did not experience any benefits of using the device, then you cannot obtain a refund. The refund only applies to unopened boxes and unused AirPhysio devices.

You can initiate the refund process by contacting the company today.

Who Created AirPhysio?

AirPhysio was created by an Australia-based team. The product is Australian-made and Australia-owned. It’s patented and award-winning, and the team won the 2017 Start-Up Business of the Year award in Australia. The company does business under the name AirPhysio.

AirPhysio partnered with a third party ecommerce firm called GiddyUp to sell AirPhysio online. GiddyUp curates creative products online, selling them to online audiences. GiddyUp operates GetAirPhysio.io.

For all complaints, concerns, and refunds, you can contact the original manufacturers of AirPhysio via the following:

Email: [email protected]

[email protected] Phone: 1300 723 110

1300 723 110 Mailing Address: Shop 3, 47 Tweed Heads Road, Cabarita Beach, NSW 2488

Final Word

AirPhysio is an OPEP breath training system that uses oscillating positive expiratory pressure to clear mucus from your lungs and airways, helping you breathe more easily.

You should experience noticeable benefits after taking a few breaths through the device. The more you breathe through it, the more benefits you’ll experience.

AirPhysio is patented and award-winning. It’s also approved by doctors and pulmonologists across Australia and around the world. The device can help with the treatment and prevention of multiple respiratory conditions.

To learn more about AirPhysio (Airway Physiotherapy for Naturally Better Breathing) or to buy the device today, visit GetAirPhysio.io.

Official Website – https://getairphysio.io/offer-01/

