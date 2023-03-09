According to Facts and Factors, the global airport logistic system market size was worth around USD 8293.10 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 14611.77 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.80% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Daifuku Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Vanderlande Industries Holding B.V., China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd. (Pteris Global), Champ Cargosystems S.A. (A Subsidiary of SITA), Beumer Group GmbH & Co. Kg, Unisys Corporation, IBS Software Services Private Limited, Kale Logistics Solutions, ALS Logistics Solutions, and Others.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Airport Logistic System Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Airport Baggage Handling Systems, Sorting Devices, Scanners, Conveyors, Destination Coded Vehicles, Aviation Cargo Management Systems, Warehouse and Operation Management System, Freight Information System, Aviation Cargo Screening System), By Service (Maintenance and Support, Integration and Deployment and Consulting), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

The report analyzes the airport logistic system market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global market.

Airport Logistic System Market Overview:

The organization and management of information and resources that add value for airport users are known as airport logistics. The term “customers” in this study refers widely to passengers and users of cargo services and airlines, diners, shoppers, and other airport entities. Airports are a crucial component of the air transportation system, which involves the transportation of people, luggage, cargo, and mail via aircraft.

The purpose of logistics is to coordinate all operations, not just those at airports, by looking at and improving the procedures in each subsystem of the integrated logistics system of the airport.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Increase in the world trading activities to boost the market expansion

Global airport logistics systems market growth is being fuelled by factors like globalization and rapid expansion of international trade; improvements in freight security, safety, and transportation solutions; entry of low-cost airlines; expansion of communication technologies; and adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT). In addition, green freight, blockchain in freight management, cloud computing, and big data analytics are the main drivers of growth for the major industry participants.

Restraints

High installation costs

Airport logistics system adoption may be hampered by high installation and maintenance costs of security solutions. In addition, a surge in supplier privacy concerns among airport regulatory agencies may make it more difficult to implement logistics systems.

Report Scope:

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the airport logistic system market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 9.80% between 2022 and 2028.

The Airport Logistic System market size was worth around US$ 8293.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 14611.77 million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The growing use of cutting-edge technologies, which increases operational effectiveness, is a factor supporting market expansion.

Airports now need to set more sophisticated logistics systems due to the increasing number of passengers and air freight, which is assisting the market’s rapid expansion.

Government regulatory initiatives that encourage increased trade and air freight transit are promoting the expansion of the international market for airport logistics systems.

The rising advancements in technology are likely to help Asia dominate the global market on the basis of region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly altered the Airport Logistics Systems industry. However, given the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, particularly in Asian countries like India, the industry’s long-term recovery is still doubtful. Worldwide, the industry exhibited signs of recovery in the second quarter.

Since the pandemic began, the industry has endured a series of setbacks and shocks. Many changes in consumer behaviour and thought have resulted from the epidemic. The sector is under more pressure as a result. So, it is anticipated that the market’s expansion will be constrained.

Segmentation Analysis:

The market for airport logistics systems is divided into two categories: product and service. The market is divided into airport baggage handling systems, sorting equipment, scanners, conveyors, destination-coded vehicles, warehouse and operation management systems, freight information systems, and aviation cargo screening systems based on the kind of product. In 2021, sorting devices held the largest market share for airport baggage handling systems globally in terms of product category.

On the basis of service type, the market is divided into consultation, integration, and deployment as well as maintenance and support. In terms of service type, the market for airport logistics systems worldwide was dominated by the maintenance and support services sector in 2021.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific would have the fastest growth during the projection period

During the projection period, the Asia Pacific, which consists of China, India, Korea, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC), would have the fastest growth. The market for airport logistics systems in this region is anticipated to rise as a result of factors such as expanding international trade, rapid expansion in industrial manufacturing, and low-cost original equipment manufacturing. This region is anticipated to have upbeat growth in the next years as a result of the AAPC countries’ swiftly increasing industrialization.

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) claims that the persistent growth in international trade in consumer and intermediary goods is the primary cause of airlines’ APAC air cargo boom. Other factors supporting the expansion of air freight in the APAC region include company digitization, how one conducts business with suppliers and other supply chain partners and international trade from APAC countries to Western and Latin American countries.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global airport logistic system market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global airport logistic system market include;

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Vanderlande Industries Holding B.V.

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd. (Pteris Global)

Champ Cargosystems S.A. (A Subsidiary of SITA)

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. Kg

Unisys Corporation

IBS Software Services Private Limited

Kale Logistics Solutions

ALS Logistics Solutions

Recent Industry Developments:

In September 2020, Enterprise Engineering Services LLC and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Technology Research and Development Branch agreed to a USD 2.4 million contract (EES). The deal covers database maintenance, support, programming, system engineering, and database development.

Geneva Airport and Thales Group agreed to a deal in June 2019 for the delivery of a centralized supervision system. The technology is made to gather and examine operational data and quickly spot any anomalies.

The global airport logistic system market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Airport Baggage Handling Systems

Sorting Devices

Scanners

Conveyors

Destination Coded Vehicles

Aviation Cargo Management Systems

Warehouse and Operation Management System

Freight Information System

Aviation Cargo Screening Systems

By Service

Maintenance and Support

Integration and Deployment

Consulting

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



