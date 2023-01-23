Airport Robots Market Research Report: By Application (Landside, Terminal), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)—Forecast till 2030 By MRFR

New York, US, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Airport Robots Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Airport Robots Market Information By Application, Propulsion Type, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the airport robots market will be valued at USD 263.38 Billion by 2030 and can expect to grow at a rate of 18.23% between 2020 and 2030.

Market Synopsis

In airport terminals, robots are becoming increasingly prevalent as technology interacts with travelers and increases productivity. Thanks to artificial intelligence and machine learning, a lot of robots can increase their knowledge and learn new things. As technology advances, robots will be able to provide passengers with more useful information and will also give airport operators and airlines more operational advantages.

Recent data indicates that there has been a rise in worldwide air passenger traffic. Robotic technology will be utilized to carry out chores like cleaning, health inspections, and security checks as passenger numbers rise. The use of robotic technology reduced the number of lines, accelerated, and enhanced travel times. These elements, according to the forecast, would drive the global market for airport robots.

Travelers must get to the airports well before the flight time due to the drawn-out and time-consuming check-in processes at all major airports. Robotic technology has improved the check-in process for travelers and is helping airlines save time, money, and human resources; as a result, those airports that have embraced robotic technology are gaining an advantage.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 263.38 Billion CAGR 18.23% (2020-2030) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Propulsion Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America Key Market Drivers The Rising Integration Of The Latest Technologies Such As Artificial Intelligence In Airports Has Resulted In Robots Conducting Airport Operations

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the airport robots market include

ABB Ltd

LG Electronics Inc.

SoftBank Corp.

Stanley Robotics

SITA

YUJIN ROBOT Co. Ltd.

Universal Robots A/S

ECA GROUP

Avidbots Corp

Cyberdyne Inc

The market for airport robots is highly consolidated, with a small number of competitors holding a monopoly. The two biggest companies in the market are Stanley Robotics and LG Electronics Inc. Both businesses have held dominant positions in the market for a considerable amount of time. The companies have taken part in numerous projects and product innovations, which have helped them increase their market share.

September 2022

Ottonomy.IO introduces Ottobot 2.0 at Aeroporti di Roma’s Pier A. (ADR). The autonomous delivery initiative is a component of ADR’s long-term strategy, which aims to improve customers’ experiences by utilising cutting-edge technology and innovation while maintaining the highest levels of service.

Travelers boarding from the new Pier A at Aeroporti Di Roma will now have access to a certain technology. Air travellers can use a QR code to make digital, entirely frictionless purchases of F&B and retail items at the airport and have them delivered right up to the gate.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Airport robot is a modern concept that has become an essential part of several airports across the globe. In the coming years, robots will be replacing airport staff, in terms of various applications including airport operation handling. The rising integration of the latest technologies such as artificial Intelligence in airports has resulted in robots conducting airport operations, like offering security services, baggage handling, airport cleaning, and passenger guidance systems. The robots also have uses in airport security, valet parking, passenger guidance, and boarding pass scanning, along with the airport baggage handling system.

Numerous airports worldwide are using advanced robots that allow airport officials easily connect with passengers and offer assistance everywhere in the airport. Additionally, airports are conducting extensive trials with robots, with respect to providing guidance, entertainment, and information solutions to passengers.

Furthermore, robots are being introduced that are used for cleaning and carrying out security services. The mounting number of advanced robots used at airports, to conduct a series of tasks at the airport will spur market demand in subsequent years. The heightened use of Artificial Intelligence, along with chatbots, to handle airline bookings as well as queries, will present business opportunities to the worldwide market in years to come.

Market Restraints:

Airport robot market growth is likely to be hampered by their high production costs, which can be seen as a significant global market limitation.

COVID 19 Analysis

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing containment procedures had a minor impact on the market for airport robots because they caused temporary halts in manufacturing operations. Manufacturers were forced to close their facilities due to social distance norms imposed by municipal and federal governments, which further impacted logistics operations. However, the demand for airport robots has started to increase since the third quarter of 2020, and manufacturers were able to stabilize the overall revenue and cash flow as a result.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Major applications of airport robots are terminal as well as landslide.

By Propulsion Type

Depending on propulsion type, the main segments can be boarding pass scanning, airport security, passenger guidance, and airport baggage system.

Regional Insights

North America has experienced the greatest growth in the airport robots market as a result of the surge in demand for smart airports, particularly in the United States (US) and Canada. High financial conditions in the area increase air traveler volume, which is motivating top airports to implement a number of airport robotic fleets.

On the other side, the APAC market for airport robots should experience a sizable CAGR during the time frame. China’s rapidly expanding air traffic is also beneficial to the local market. Similar benefits accrue to the market from India’s expanding aviation sector and the increasing arrival of different aircraft. According to the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), India’s aviation sector is the ninth-largest in the world.

Airport robot sales in the Middle East and Africa are surging rapidly on account of the escalation in aircraft deliveries and the mounting disposable income of the people in the region. The fact that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are among the most popular travel destinations in the world will benefit the regional market.

