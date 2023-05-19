Burgeoning Airlines Passengers and Cargo Shipments to Stimulate the Demand for Airport Runway FOD Detection System

Rockville , May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global airport runway FOD detection systems market. The global airport runway foreign object debris (FOD) detection systems market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 1.4% over the forecast period and is expected to have a market value of US$ 110.1 Million in 2032.

Key factors such as rapidly increasing investment for new airport construction and expansion projects by governments across prominent countries will drive the global airport runway FOD detection systems market over the forecast period. Growing passenger safety concern at airports is a key factor that is pushing the global airport runway FOD detection systems market towards significant growth. In addition, high technological innovation in airport runway FOD detection systems will propel the demand for FOD detection systems for airport runways to deliver high safety and security.

Also, a robust increase in military expenditure by key countries’ governments is a key driving factor to push the demand for airport runway FOD detection systems for military applications over the forecast period. High product costs in addition to high demand for a skilled workforce are the key restraining factor that hinders the growth of the global airport runway FOD detection systems market. Thus market is growing with a cyclic pattern with changing its behaviour in 3-4 years span.

The MEA region market has been estimated to dominate the airport runway FOD detection systems market, accounting for the maximum cumulative revenue share of the market till 2022 end.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global airport runway FOD market is projected to shrink at a CAGR of 1.4% and be valued at US$ 110.1 million by 2032.

and be valued at US$ million by 2032. The market witnessed (15.7)% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

CAGR for the period of 2017-2021. Under end use, civil airport runway FOD dominate the market and are estimated to be valued at US$ 54.3 million in 2022.

million in 2022. MEA dominated the market with 31.7% market share in 2021.

market share in 2021. Hardware components likely to represent 59.4% market share in 2022.

market share in 2022. Based on region, Europe and APAC are expected to have a market value of US$ 20 Mn and US$ 19.8 Mn respectively in 2022.

“New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects with Results into Growth of Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection Systems Market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled In this Report

Xsight Systems Ltd.

Moog Inc.

Trex Aviation Systems

The Stratech Group Limited

Argosai Technology

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

Pavemetrics Systems Inc.

Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A.

Market Development

Foreign Object Debris (FOD) detection system uses various methods for detection such as infrared and radar technologies and stationary cameras which are mounted on runways. They use image processing tools to determine the FODs.

Radar technology becomes inaccurate when dealing with FOD items having small dimensions, due to this, there are high chances of receiving high false-positive rates. RGB camera-based methods (stationary) also sometimes give high false-positive rates.

Innovations are now being done to come up with alternate methods such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) that will fly over the runway at altitudes less than 30 m to determine the presence of FODs. These UAVs come armed with RGB cameras, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) detectors. These FODs perform well in all weather conditions. The detectors come equipped with features such as object resizing, rotating, and color augmentation. These devices are highly accurate and give results in short timeframes.

Segmentation of Airport Runway FOD Detection System Industry Research Report

By Component: Hardware Stationary Mobile Services Installation Support & Maintenance Training & Certification

By End Use: Civil Military

By Region: Americas Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global airport runway FOD market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of components (hardware including stationary, mobile and services including installation, support & maintenance, training & certification), end use (civil and military) across major regions of the world (Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa).

