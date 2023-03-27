MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc., (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced the opening of centers in Austin, Texas and Orange County, California. The new openings increases the company’s center count to 24 locations throughout the United States and Canada.

AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at Elite Body Sculpture offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

“We’re delighted to deliver our premium AirSculpt® experience to the Austin and Orange County markets,” said Todd Magazine, Chief Executive Officer at AirSculpt® Technologies. “The opening of our third Texas and third Southern California locations speaks to the growing demand for our patented AirSculpt technology.”

The Austin center is easily accessible in Bridge Point Square at 6200 Bridgepoint Parkway, Building IV, Suite 150, Austin, TX 78730, (737) 484 9625.

The Orange County center, which opens March 31st, is conveniently located 5 minutes from the John Wayne Airport. The address is: 17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 350, Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 404 4440.

More than 40,000 AirSculpt cases have been performed in Elite Body Sculpture’s premium locations throughout the U.S and Canada. For additional information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at any of the 24 centers, visit elitebodysculpture.com .

About AirSculpt®

AirSculpt® Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS) is an experienced, fast-growing national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt® method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. It is our mission to generate the best results for our patients.