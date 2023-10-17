MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc., (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS), an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, is partnering with singer, dancer, actor, and TV personality Joey Fatone to share his AirSculpt® experience.

“With so many exciting things occurring in Joey’s life right now, from NSync’s release of “Better Place,” their first single in over 20 years, to his film and TV projects, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to help Joey feel even more confident and comfortable in his body with his AirSculpt procedure,” said Stephanie Evans Greene, Chief Marketing Officer of AirSculpt. “Male cosmetic procedures are a rapidly growing segment of the market. We’re looking forward to working with Joey to showcase for men (and women) that, with AirSculpt, there is a minimally invasive, maximally effective solution to permanently eliminate stubborn body fat.”

“AirSculpt is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision. The minimally invasive procedure permanently removes fat and tightens skin in a single session, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results. Joey had AirSculpt® on his full abdomen to remove the stubborn fat hiding his abs, waist, and obliques and to help him achieve a more chiseled jawline. With AirSculpt, there’s no needles, no scalpels and no stitches – so Joey was able to get back to his normal, daily routine in less than 48 hours.”

“With traveling and being on the road a majority of the time, it’s been hard to maintain a consistent workout schedule…and let me be honest I DO NOT LIKE working out!” said Fatone. “I spoke to a friend who was raving about AirSculpt and her results, so I decided I wanted to give it a try. The procedure was so easy, I was awake the whole time talking and joking around with the surgeon. More importantly, I was back to work within 48 hours. I can’t believe I’m already seeing the changes to my body and now I feel like I WANT to work out. It was a great jumpstart for me, mentally.” Fatone continued, “Most men don’t talk about these kinds of things, I think it’s important to be open and honest about such a positive experience like AirSculpt. I’m also looking forward to ultimately sharing my ‘before and after’ photos.”

Over the coming weeks, follow along at @airsculpt and Joey’s Instagram @realjoeyfatone to see his experience and final results that were achieved with AirSculpt®.

More than 40,000 AirSculpt cases have been performed in AirSculpt’s premium locations throughout the U.S, Canada and the United Kingdom. For additional information on AirSculpt or for information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at any of the 27 centers, visit airsculpt.com.

About AirSculpt®

AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.