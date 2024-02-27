Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their AirSculpt stock. AirSculpt investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On February 23, 2024, Fuzzy Panda Research released a document claiming numerous problems, such as the employment of “dubious doctors with doubtful qualifications,” and revealing “several other malpractice lawsuits against the company” that had not been reported previously. After this announcement, there was a decrease in the stock price of the company.

