Third Agency within the Department of Justice to Deploy Acropolis for Their Nationwide Public Safety and Investigative Requirements

REDMOND, Wash., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) (“Airship AI” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, has been awarded a large base year plus four (4) option year contract to an agency within the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the Company’s Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management video and data management platform supporting emerging public safety and investigative requirements.

“This award represents a substantial expansion of an existing deployment of our Acropolis eco-system, validating our ability to scale in size and scope as the agencies requirements grow,” said Paul Allen, President of Airship AI. “Equally as exciting is the customer will be leveraging work done by other agencies within the DOJ and Department of Homeland Security to migrate from existing on-premises operations to a FedRAMP certified cloud environment, a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.”

Airship AI’s Acropolis backend enterprise management system enables customers to manage devices and sensors across their entire digital eco-system, directly to the cloud or through Airship AI’s Outpost AI Edge Appliance. Built on the NVIDIA Jetson platform, Outpost AI provides advanced analytic processing at the edge, along with highly efficient video and metadata encoding and encryption over various radio and network backhauls back to the cloud.

“Reflected in our existing pipeline for 2024, we believe the successful conversion of this opportunity into a potentially long-term contractual relationship further signifies the strength and maturity of our pipeline,” added Mr. Allen. “The work required to validate the capabilities of a product for agency requirements and then take it through the process to be certified technically to run on government networks, including up to FedRAMP high, is a lengthy and substantial process. It’s a testament to the strength of our platform and our team that we continue converting agencies to Airship and then expand that footprint once installed.”

To experience how Airship AI and its suite of enterprise video and data management solutions can help your organization solve your complex video and data management challenges please email your request to [email protected].

About Airship AI Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Airship AI is a U.S. owned and operated technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Airship AI is an AI-driven video, sensor and data management surveillance platform that improves public safety and operational efficiency for public sector and commercial customers by providing predictive analysis of events before they occur and meaningful intelligence to decision makers. Airship AI’s product suite includes Outpost AI edge hardware and software offerings, Acropolis enterprise management software stack, and Command family of visualization tools.

For more information, visit https://airship.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial, performance and operational metrics and projections of market opportunity; (2) changes in the market for Airship AI’s services and technology, expansion plans and opportunities; (3) the projected technological developments of Airship AI; and (4) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Airship AI’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and the other documents that the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson/Larry Holub

MZ North America

949-491-8235

[email protected]