Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. AITX and RAD CEO Steve Reinharz has been appointed to the SIA (Security Industry Association) Board of Directors

Detroit, Michigan, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the “Company”) ( OTCPK:AITX ), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), today announced that Steve Reinharz has been appointed to the board of directors for the Security Industry Association (SIA).

Reinharz will join six other security industry professionals while serving a two-year term in support of the association’s mission “to be a catalyst for success within the global security industry through information, insight and influence.”

“It’s an honor to have been nominated and appointed to the SIA board of directors,” Reinharz said. “I commend SIA for embracing RAD’s vision of an inevitable AI-powered security industry. I look forward to working with this distinguished team of security leaders to help shape and define the future of our industry.”

SIA is an industry trade association for global security solution providers, with more than 1,300 member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry.

“SIA congratulates Steve Reinharz on joining the SIA Board of Directors,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “As a recognized innovator in the security industry, SIA appreciates Steve’s willingness to share his vision and expertise to benefit SIA.”

AITX, through its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices , Inc. (RAD), is redefining the $25 billion (US) security and guarding services industry through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD solutions are specifically designed to provide a cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry’s existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD delivers this tremendous costs savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

RAD has a prospective sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

