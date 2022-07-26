AITX Announces Up to 35 Additional ROSA Units for School Firearm Detection Campaign to Be Funded Through Special NFT Sale

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. Image of a RAD ROSA 3.0 mounted above a school’s entrance along with an illustration representing 35 ROSA NFTs. AITX has announced the funding via a special NFT sale, of up to 35 ROSA Firearm Detection units in addition to the 10 units being donated to qualified K-12 schools in the US.

Detroit, Michigan, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), along with its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) today announced that net proceeds from the Company’s ROSA NFT program will be directed to expanding the ‘Bailey’s Gift’ campaign. The campaign was set to donate 10 ROSA security robots with firearm detection capabilities to underfunded or vulnerable K-12 schools in the US. The program, Bailey’s Gift, is named in memory of Bailey Holt, who was shot and killed by a gunman during the January 23, 2018, Marshall County High School shooting in rural Kentucky.

“The response to the Bailey’s Gift campaign has been overwhelming, with dozens of applications from all across the country,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “Connecting funds from the ROSA NFT sale to Bailey’s Gift is an exciting way to expand both programs, and finance as many as thirty-five more units for schools in need of this technology.”

An NFT is an asset verified using blockchain technology, in which a network of computers records transactions and gives buyers proof of authenticity and ownership. The current boom is mostly for digital assets, including images. NFTs make digital artworks unique, and therefore sellable. Purchasers of the ROSA NFT will own a blockchain verified unique piece of technological art based on a one-of-a-kind security solution that is taking the security services and property management (#PROPTECH) industries by storm.

The Company stated that 3,333 units of the ROSA NFT are to be minted, with 123 allocated for team members and VIPs, the remaining 3,210 made available to the public. The ROSA NFT sale will continue until sold out. The ROSA NFT is priced at 0.07 ETH.

The ROSA NFT is available for purchase online at www.mint.aitxnft.com. To review additional details regarding the ROSA NFT, please visit www.aitxnft.com.

“We have made purchasing the ROSA NFT so simple, even first-time NFT buyers will find it easy, even credit cards are accepted,” Reinharz added. “And knowing that the proceeds, after related costs, are going to help get physical ROSAs deployed at dozens more schools should be welcoming to everyone.”

“I am so impressed with the hearts of the team members at RAD and AITX,” said Secret Holt, mother of school shooting victim Bailey Holt. “Using the NFT sales to expand Bailey’s Gift to so many more schools is just wonderful. Now it looks like nearly fifty schools can be protected by ROSA.”

RAD’s best-selling and award-winning ROSA ‘security-in-a-box’ solution features simple installation with no networking requirements. It’s designed to work with or without School Resource Officers and, upon detection of a firearm, can immediately activate lockdown (for schools with electronic locks), immediately notify school personnel and law enforcement through audible, visual, SMS and other means. ROSA can detect firearms up to 250’ away, under the right conditions, providing an incredible advantage of time to protect and respond.

The Company believes that there are over 100,000 K-12 schools that could immediately benefit from this firearm detection technology. RAD’s solution deploys quickly and provides a non-biased level of early detection and deterrence to potential firearm related events in and around these buildings.

Schools are encouraged to apply for consideration at radsecurity.com/baileys-gift. Conditions apply, see website for details.

RAD’s firearm detection identifies the presence of side arms and long gun firearms. Immediately upon the detection of a firearm, RAD’s AI-driven analytics the system will autonomously perform a variety of actions including appropriately activating a local audible and visible alerts, locking and securing doors, notifications to remote monitoring or onsite security staff, and law enforcement authorities – ideally before any shots are fired.

AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

