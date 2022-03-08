AITX Supports Ukrainian Humanitarian Efforts with NFT Sale

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc AITX and CEO Steve Reinharz have create two ways to support Ukrainian humanitarian efforts through the auction of a ROAMEO NFT and a GoFundMe campaign.

CEO Steve Reinharz Also Creates GoFundMe Campaign to Assist in Raising Relief Funds

Detroit, Michigan, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that it has created two ways to raise money for Ukrainian humanitarian relief. The Company has minted a non-fungible token (NFT) and CEO Steve Reinharz has created a GoFundMe campaign.

The new NFT is an image of ROAMEO, produced by Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), a wholly owned subsidiary of AITX. This image is covered in blue and gold, the national colors of Ukraine with a Bird of Peace shown on the security robot’s touch screen. Funds will be raised through an NFT auction of a single unit of the Ukrainian ROAMEO image.

The NFT auction is prominently displayed on the newly launched stevereinharz.com. This new website focuses on charitable causes, technological developments, and other projects important to Reinharz.

The Ukrainian ROAMEO NFT auction is online at https://tinyurl.com/ym2hpnef

“I speak for everyone here at AITX and the RAD subsidiaries that we strongly condemn the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and founder of RAD. “We support the Ukrainian people’s right to freedom, self-determination, sovereignty, and peace. I hope that the funds we raise through the NFT auction, or the GoFundMe campaign helps the Ukrainian civilians that are being displaced or injured by this appalling conflict.”

An NFT is an asset verified using blockchain technology, in which a network of computers records transactions and gives buyers proof of authenticity and ownership. The current boom is mostly for digital assets, including images. NFTs make digital artworks unique, and therefore sellable.

The GoFundMe campaign created by Reinharz is an alternative to the NFT auction where members of the security and facilities industry may make donations. “AITX and RAD will continued to lead the way in our industries and challenge the status-quo. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t explore utilizing NFTs to generate awareness, and we’re certainly not going to sit on our hands as a humanitarian crisis is occurring.”

Reinharz’ GoFundMe campaign for Ukrainian Humanitarian Support can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/5h3xc6dz

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

###

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@SteveReinharz

Attachment