Detroit, Michigan, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the “Company”) ( OTCPK : AITX ), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) have announced that RADDOG 2LE will be attending the June 1 launch party celebrating the upcoming competition series “Stars on Mars”. “Stars on Mars” debuts on FOX on Monday, June 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

RADDOG, along with AITX CEO Steve Reinharz is expected to stroll down the red carpet at “The Mars Bar”, a pop-up wine bar in Los Angeles designed to launch “Stars on Mars”. The bar will temporarily take over Scum & Villainy Cantina on Hollywood Boulevard.

“We are very honored to have been invited to introduce RADDOG 2LE to the public at this exciting event,” commented Reinharz. “All indications from the show have been that RADDOG performed its duties and tasks as ordered, with a bit of personality thrown in for fun.”

RAD’s RADDOG 2LE will be formally introduced on Tuesday June 6th, with demonstrations available for law enforcement agencies. The RADDOG quadruped robots used in the show are similar to RADDOG 2LE units, which are specially designed for law enforcement. The “Stars on Mars” RADDOGs perform the duties of the mission’s security robots, as well as being companions to the crew members.

“RADDOG as seen on ‘Stars on Mars’ was about having fun while completing its mission.” Reinharz continued. “In the real world, RADDOG 2LE exists to provide law enforcement agencies with an extra layer of surveillance, investigation and inspection, working to keep communities safe.”

From 2003 to 2005, Reinharz worked closely with former LAPD Captain (III) Charlie Beck who later went on to be LAPD’s Chief for 9 years. ‘Force-multiplication’, primarily provided through technology, has been a foundation of Reinharz’ career, specifically when applying Artificial Intelligence to expand and improve security and safety. During his time with the LAPD, Reinharz helped produce significant changes to safety at L.A.’s famed MacArthur Park and the downtown area, informally called ‘heroin alley’. The security systems Reinharz designed helped with thousands of safe arrests with limited officer exposure. In 2004, the City of Los Angeles honored Reinharz a commendation award.

RADDOG 2LE is scheduled to begin shipping in August. Complete specifics of its capabilities, features and other details including pricing and options will be made available on June 6th at www.radsecurity.com and www.raddog.ai.

“ Stars on Mars ” is an out-of-this-world new unscripted series, premiering on FOX, where 12 fearless celebrities will colonize, compete and conquer “Mars” until there is one victorious space invader, who will claim the title of “the brightest star in the galaxy.” The stars and RADDOG will receive interstellar assignments from legendary actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner, who serves as Mission Control.

Reinharz further added that the Company sent a total of 5 RADDOGs along with a Canadian-based robotics technician to support the production crew in Coober Pedy, Australia. Reports from the outback have been extremely positive, with RADDOG participating in many amazing missions and challenges.

As previously indicated by the Company, no placement, publicity or other fees have been paid to the production company, studio, network, or cast for RADDOG’s “Stars on Mars” appearance. The production company reached out to Eclipse Worldwide , RAD’s marketing agency months earlier of their interest in having RADDOG participate in the show.

AITX, through its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), is redefining the $25 billion (US) security and guarding services industry through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD solutions are specifically designed to provide a cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry’s existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD delivers this tremendous costs savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

RAD has a prospective sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com , www.radgroup.ai, and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

