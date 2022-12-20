Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. AITX’s subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices honored with internationally acclaimed Good Design® Award for ROSA 3.x

Detroit, Michigan, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the “Company”) (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD), has had its ROSA 3.x security robot named a winner of a prestigious design competition managed by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies.

“As we seek to upgrade security electronics to be packed with AI so that we’re able to perform critical security and property work it’s important that we match functionality with world-class design. I’m personally and professionally thrilled for this honor, for Artur, the company and our clients that get to display these beautifully designed and incredibly functional devices,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “I know that this award and Artur’s work with the rest of our lineup will move the greater industry to pay more attention to how electronic devices can improve facilities and influence behavior to the positive. ROSA 3.x is the embodiment of great design encompassing an incredible technological achievement.”

“With ROSA 3.x we wanted to create a product that looks good in very diverse environments and convey a stylish and innovative appearance,” said Artur Tchoukanov, RAD’s Lead Industrial Designer. “The smooth lines and surfaces humanize the design, while a vigilant expression of face-like features can feel either welcoming or uninviting depending on the device’s autonomous response of the LED display and messaging.”

The Good Design® Award is the world’s most esteemed, recognized, and oldest design awards program organized annually by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies. Good Design is a global 21st-Century industry standard awarding the latest, most advanced products and designs for their innovation and invention from well-established manufacturers and corporations to the latest emerging start-up companies.

This year, the Museum received a record number of submissions from the world’s leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms representing the most important and critical mass of influential corporations in the design industry from over 55 countries, representing the best consumer design ranging from the ‘spoon to the city’ for sustainability, superior design, and unparalleled function.

“We’ve also increased the quality of the device compared to the previous generations by carefully choosing the angle and texture of the screen to enhance readability and eliminate glare, integrating all of the components inside the shell, and using high quality materials in construction of the device,” Tchoukanov added.

“The feedback we have received from the industry has been overwhelming positive,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “ROSA’s unique and beautiful design has been widely accepted by the industry and dealers. Just wait till they get their hands on AVA!”

RAD’s ROSA won over the jury not only through its aesthetics, but also thanks to ROSA’s functionality. “With their designs, the award winners are setting the highest standards in their industry,” said Christian Narkiewicz-Laine, Architecture Critic and Chief Curator of Good Design.

ROSA is a multiple award-winning, compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, a stand-alone ROSA only requires power, which is provided when configured along with RIO, as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human, firearm, vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

AITX through its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), is redefining the $25 billion (US) security and guarding services industry through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD solutions are specifically designed to provide a cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry’s existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD delivers this tremendous costs savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

RAD has a prospective sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

