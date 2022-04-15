AITX’s Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Multiple Orders for AVA Security Robot from ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld Company

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. RAD’s AVA 3.0 ‘Autonomous Verified Access’ security robot sitting atop its optional autonomous mobile stanchion ‘STAN’ outside of a gated community.

Detroit, Michigan, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has received an order for 2 AVA autonomous access control device from ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld company. GardaWorld became a RAD authorized dealer in late 2021.

“RAD has several autonomous solutions that fit nicely into our product offering,” said Lemuel Blanco, President and Chief Technology Officer at ECAMSECURE. “AVA is an ideal solution for our clients looking for innovative ways to ensure controlled access without the cost of manned security.”

Additional details of the relationship between RAD, ECAMSECURE and GardaWorld may be released in the future. “We are pleased to be providing ECAMSECURE with RAD solutions,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “They’ve become a force in portable security systems, and the addition of AVA and other RAD stationary solutions should be a great step forward for all parties.”

“This new technology is exciting because it opens up so many opportunities to bring new solutions to new clients,” said Chris Coffey, Chief Executive Officer at ECAMSECURE. “It’s great to be able to bring RAD solutions to our clients and prospects.”

AVA (Autonomous Verified Access) is a compact and stanchion mountable unit that provides an edge-to-edge 180° field of vision with advanced access control over gates and other controlled points of entry. AVA takes full advantage of the RAD Software Suite providing an ideal solution for logistics and distribution centers, storage yards, parking structures and lots, corporate campuses; anywhere that increased visibility is needed at a fraction of the cost.

At ISC West in late March, AVA was named a winner of the 2022 SIA New Products and Solutions Awards in the category of Access Control Software, Hardware, Devices and Peripherals.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, or ROAMEO™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

About ECAMSECURE

ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld company, is the pioneer in outdoor video surveillance, providing portable surveillance systems that combine AI, technology and state-of-the-art mobile security equipment for over 15 years. ECAMSECURE is part of GardaWorld, one of the largest privately owned security services and cash services company in the world, offering physical security services, cash management solutions and security risk management, with Crisis24. For more information, visit www.ecamsecure.garda.com.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 120,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, we offer sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, we are proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care, and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, we are proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit www.garda.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

###

MEDIA CONTACTS

AITX / Robotic Assistance Devices:

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@SteveReinharz

GardaWorld:

Louis-Antoine Paquin

438-925-5034

louis-antoine.paquin@garda.com

Attachment