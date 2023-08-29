COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AiViva Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies to address major unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Mr. Jung-Chin (Rongjin) Lin to its board of directors. He is Honorary President of Center Laboratories, Inc. and Chairman of the Board of Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd. and Glac Biotech Co., Ltd. He also serves as a Board member at Adimmune Corp. and BioGend Therapeutics Co., Ltd., and former Chairman of the Board of Mycenax Biotech, Inc., Medeon Biodesign, Inc., and PharmaEngine, Inc. Mr. Lin received a Doctorate of Philosophy, Honoris Causa from Taipei Medical University in 2010.

Mr. Lin is a highly-respected biotech leader and entrepreneur with many successful IPOs in Taiwan and Hong Kong. Mr. Lin has actively led the transformation of Center Laboratories, Inc. from a multiple dosage pharmaceutical factory to Taiwan’s largest professional oral solution pharmaceutical company. It has subsequently become a biotech industrial bank, focusing on strategic investment and business integration within the biopharmaceutical industry. Under his helm, Center Laboratories, Inc. led development in new biopharmaceuticals, healthcare and nutrition, and medical devices internationally including Australia, China, USA, and Taiwan.

“It is a great honor and pleasure to be introduced to and join the board of AiViva Holding Limited and AiViva BioPharma. I’m delighted to join such a dynamic team to build a comprehensive portfolio of assets to treat a broad range of back-of-the-eye retinal and dermatological diseases,” said Mr. Lin.

“I am honored to welcome Mr. Lin to the board of directors. Mr. Lin brings a wealth of experience in biotech enterprise positioning, successful IPOs, and business strategy coupled with international resource integration,” said Diane Tang-Liu, PhD, President and CEO of AiViva. “AiViva is positioned for success internationally and Mr. Lin will be a key member of our Board of Directors, guiding AiViva to the next phase of growth.”

About AiViva Biopharma, Inc.

AiViva is a clinical stage biotech company led by a team of seasoned industry experts with proven track record in drug development and commercialization. AiViva has developed innovative approaches to address high unmet medical needs through focal therapies that target diseases of neovascularization, abnormal cell proliferation, and fibrosis. Core competencies include development of novel drugs using proprietary technologies, including JEL™, in specialty therapeutic areas of ophthalmology, dermatology, urology and oncology. Please visit www.aiviva.com to learn more.