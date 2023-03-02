The global leader in buoyancy-based cell separation technology recognized for innovation solving workflow challenges in cell and gene therapy research and development

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akadeum Life Sciences Inc. , a global leader in buoyancy-based cell separation technology, announces today it has been named in Fast Company’s 10 Most Innovative Biotech Companies of 2023 as part of the prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies .

Akadeum’s patented cell separation technology, Buoyancy-Activated Cell Sorting (BACS™), enables scientists and researchers to more effectively separate cells needed for cell and gene therapy research, eliminating many of the existing technical hurdles. Akadeum’s technology uses low-density particles—called microbubbles—to float targeted cells to the top of a sample, where the cells can be easily removed. The technology has enabled improved gentleness and more efficient workflows, resulting in more undamaged cells in less time.

“We deeply appreciate the recognition of Akadeum’s success in creating an unparalleled platform that is already addressing major problems in cell therapy research,” said Akadeum’s CEO Dr. Brandon McNaughton. “We implement innovation by putting the customer at the center of our product development programs. We went into the field, observed and carefully listened. This resulted in the most gentle and scalable technology platform possible.”

The company has recently launched two kits that are currently gaining traction in therapeutic research applications ( Microbubble Leukopak Human T Cell Isolation Kit and Dead Cell Removal Microbubble Kit ). Both products deploy Akadeum’s core technology in order to enable large scale separations, increase throughput, reduce processing time and ensure gentle isolation. Users are finding that these products improve performance in their cell isolation process and promote rapid advancements in their research programs.

Akadeum announced positive early access user data of its new Microbubble Leukopak Human T Cell Isolation Kit. This industry-first product outperforms industry-standard cell isolation methods in speed, performance and throughput. The Leukopak kit consistently produced high-purity T cells at an average of over 96% with up to 20% higher yield than current cell separation methods, enabling users to go from the leukopak bag to highly purified cells in less than one hour.

The company continues to innovate in the field by releasing additional kits and developing an automated, closed instrument. The company is also preparing to launch a T cell activation and expansion kit and is currently accepting a limited number of beta testing sites. Akadeum’s line of research kits is made in a GMP-compliant facility and Akadeum’s Microbubble Leukopak Human T Cell Isolation Kit is preparing to launch a GMP-grade kit soon.

About Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc.

Akadeum Life Sciences was formed to solve long-standing sample preparation problems in research, diagnostics, and cell therapy markets with a novel flotation-based target isolation platform technology. More than a solution to a single problem, this elegantly simple platform technology is disrupting the separation market—from nucleic acid extraction to cell isolation. Without the critical step of separation (isolating biological targets like DNA, proteins, or cells from biological samples), many diagnostics and therapies would not be possible. The company was the first to commercialize Buoyancy Activated Cell Sorting (BACS™) microbubble kits for cell isolation applications. In parallel, the company is also establishing industry partnerships.

To learn more about Akadeum and its products, visit https://www.akadeum.com . Inquiries into Akadeum’s products, technology, or partnership opportunities can be made at info@akadeum.com .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

