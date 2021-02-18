Breaking News
Akamai Names Carahsoft North American Partner of the Year for 2020

Company Recognized for Outstanding Performance

RESTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2020 North American Partner of the Year by Akamai Technologies Inc. The Akamai Partners of the Year awards recognize Akamai Partner Program partners who consistently delivered significant sales successes, innovative solution partnerships and unequaled service levels as they adapted to the new norm of digital transformation.

“We are honored to be recognized as Akamai’s North American Partner of the Year,” said Andres Azcuna, Director of the Akamai team at Carahsoft. “This award recognizes the hard work of our dedicated sales and marketing teams to empower the public sector with secure digital experiences through Akamai’s industry-leading solutions. We look forward to building on the momentum of this partnership and finding new opportunities to enable our joint customers and reseller partners to meet their goals.”

Carahsoft began its partnership with Akamai in 2010, working jointly to expand Akamai’s public sector business through numerous strategic marketing and sales activities. Carahsoft continues to build relationships with new and existing customers and reseller partners through lead generation and renewal programs fully aligned to support the public sector’s needs.

“Carahsoft has been instrumental in helping Akamai scale to support our government and education customers in North America,” said Dave Allen, VP, Global Channel, Americas at Akamai. “With many public sector organizations requiring edge security to support their remote access needs, Carahsoft has demonstrated consistent value and customer service to this critical market segment.”

Since its founding 2004, Carahsoft has partnered with hundreds of technology vendors and thousands of value added resellers and system integrators to provide the public sector market with unparalleled IT solutions. In 2020, the company delivered over $8 billion in sales and expanded its team to more than 1,800 sales, marketing, customer service and contracts professionals.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Akamai, VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

