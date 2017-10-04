Breaking News
Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2017

Akastor ASA will publish its third quarter 2017 results on Wednesday October 25, 2017 at 7:00 a.m. CET.

The presentation will be available through a conference call and audiocast only, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

The presentation will be audiocasted live, and available through a dial-in conference call. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation.
The replay will be made available on the company website.

Live webcast link: http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=68580514

Dial in details:
Local – USA +1 719-325-4756
Local – UK +44 (0)330 336 9105
Local – Norway +47 21 00 26 10

Confirmation Code: 8783221

The complete Q3 report and presentation will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no.

For further information, please contact:

Leif H. Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: [email protected]

  
Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation. 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

