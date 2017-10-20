Akastor ASA: MHWirth awarded contract for West White Rose Project

MHWirth AS, a company owned by Akastor ASA, has today received a contract from Wood Group Canada Inc for delivery of a drilling package, including equipment, engineering and services for the West White Rose Project offshore Canada.

Husky Energy is developing the West White Rose Project, together with its co-venture partners. This will be a fixed facility with a platform supported by a concrete gravity structure. The platform will serve as a fixed drilling rig and is located approximately 350 kilometers southeast of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, in the White Rose field. The primary function of the platform will be drilling, and will include limited processing facilities and permanent accommodations.

“Being awarded this project represents an important milestone for MHWirth,” says Finn Amund Norbye, CEO of MHWirth. “This is the first complex offshore drilling package awarded in the market in the past several years. We are looking forward to working closely with Husky and Wood Group on this project.”

The contract covers the majority of the equipment ranges of MHWirth in addition to an engineering scope.



Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

