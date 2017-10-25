Akastor ASA: Third Quarter Results 2017

Q3 HIGHLIGHTS

Completed the transaction to sell KOP Surface Products to the Weir Group PLC, releasing approximately NOK 1 billion in cash

EBITDA of NOK 54 million, including several special items with a total negative value of NOK 79 million

Net debt reduced by NOK 0.9 billion to NOK 2.4 billion, including financial leases of NOK 1.4 billion

MHWirth awarded contract for drilling equipment package to the West White Rose Extension Project in October

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

