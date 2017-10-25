Akastor ASA: Third Quarter Results 2017

Q3 HIGHLIGHTS
- Completed the transaction to sell KOP Surface Products to the Weir Group PLC, releasing approximately NOK 1 billion in cash
- EBITDA of NOK 54 million, including several special items with a total negative value of NOK 79 million
- Net debt reduced by NOK 0.9 billion to NOK 2.4 billion, including financial leases of NOK 1.4 billion
- MHWirth awarded contract for drilling equipment package to the West White Rose Extension Project in October
Media Contact:
Leif Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: [email protected]
Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
