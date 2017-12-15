Aker Solutions to Hold Investor Meetings on Possible Bond Issue

December 15, 2017 – Aker Solutions ASA will hold meetings with fixed-income investors early next year on a possible bond issue.

The company has mandated DNB Markets, Nordea, SEB and Swedbank to arrange the series of meetings in the Nordic region, starting on January 8, 2018.

Following these meetings and subject to market conditions, a 4.5-year senior unsecured NOK-denominated transaction may take place. The proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes.

ENDS

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge, tel: +47 22 94 62 19, mob: +47 450 32 090, e-mail: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Bunny Nooryani, tel: +47 67 59 42 71, mob: +47 480 27 575, e-mail: [email protected]

Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 14,000 people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com for more information on our business, people and values.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see http://akersolutions.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.