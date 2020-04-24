Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Akerna Flash Report: 420 Cannabis Sales Create New Monday Record

Akerna Flash Report: 420 Cannabis Sales Create New Monday Record

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

BI Shows Slight Shift in Purchase Preferences Attributed to Social Distancing

DENVER, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Business intelligence from Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry’s first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), shows sales on 420, a day of celebration for cannabis enthusiasts, made this years’ 420 the biggest Monday in 2020. Sales increased 111% over the previous Monday averages this year.

“Overall, compared to last year’s daily percentage increase in sales, we’re slightly down this year. Considering the social nature of cannabis and current social distancing restrictions, it was still a strong sales day for the industry,” said Ryan Ballman, business intelligence engineer, Akerna. “Among the interesting things we noted in our business intelligence is a shift in what was purchased compared to last year. Concentrates were up this year.”

Business intelligence from Akerna also shows, year-over-year, March 2019 to March 2020, recreational cannabis spending is up with a 20% increase in ticket size. The ticket size for the under 30 age group also increased by 17%. As the industry evolves to meet customer needs, product pick-up as a fulfillment method increased 200%, accounting for 9% of total sales.

**The Numbers, Year-over-Year, April 20, 2020, compared to April 20, 2019:
Total cannabis sales increased 23%, with an average ticket size of $118. Top categories:

  • Concentrates increased 62%, accounting for 13% of total product sales
  • Flower increased 48%, accounting for 46% of total product sales
  • Infused Edibles decreased 56%, accounting for 10% of total product sales
  • Cartridges / Pens decreased 15%, accounting for 29% of total product sales

MJ Freeway is more than software as a service. Its flagship solution, MJ Platform now includes Platform Insights. Now operators, investors, and regulators can access the industry’s largest, and most statistically-relevant database to drive data-driven business decisions.

Platform Insights provides:

  • The greatest statistical relevance across countries
  • Normalized data (not farmed from various disparate POS platforms)
  • Full cannabis supply chain data
  • Business insights founded in category management methodology

Platform Insights can eliminate the guesswork and provide answers to questions like:

  • What is the gross margin return on inventory?
  • What SKUs should be carried?
  • How do basket adjacencies influence discounting and retention strategies?
  • What does a medical market look like a year or five years after decriminalizing cannabis?

Click here for more information about Platform Insights.

About Akerna

Akerna is a global regulatory compliance technology company. Akerna’s service offerings include MJ Platform®, Leaf Data Systems®, and solo sciences tech platform. Since its establishment in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $18 billion in cannabis sales. Akerna is based in Denver. For more information, please visit www.akerna.com and follow us on Twitter @AkernaCorp.

About The Akerna Flash Report

Flash Report is a look at buying trends in the cannabis market as captured by Akerna’s MJ Freeway subsidiary. MJ Freeway provides operators with MJ Platform, the industry-leading solution for regulatory compliance technology, from seed-to-sale-to-self. Some instances of the flash report may include business intelligence derived from Akerna’s family of companies, including Ample Organics, Leaf Data Systems, solo sciences, and Trellis.

**Data is derived from MJ Platform, the leading provider of cannabis compliance software for the marijuana industry. Reporting data is obtained from operators using Akerna’s MJ Platform solutions. Increases are relative to the prior period. Additional business intelligence data sources may include proprietary tools used by Akerna’s family of companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding sustained increases in demand for cannabis and the ability of the MJ Platform team to help operators make decisions through analytics and reporting. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside Akerna’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others that may affect actual results or outcomes, include (i) Akerna’s ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (iii) changes in the market place due to the coronavirus pandemic or other market factors, (iv) and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Akerna’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All information herein speaks only as of the date hereof, in the case of information about Akerna, or the date of such information, in the case of information from persons other than Akerna. Akerna undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein. Forecasts and estimates regarding Akerna’s industry and end markets are based on sources believed to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

Akerna Media Relations
D. Nikki Wheeler
[email protected]
303-514-2012		 Akerna Investor Relations
Jason Assad
[email protected]
678-570-6791
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.