Akerna to participate in upcoming cannabis events including Hall of Flowers, Trailblazers, Oppenheimer, Lift & Co., Permissionless, and MJ Unpacked

Akerna and its family of brands, including 365 Cannabis, MJ Platform, and Ample Organics, will be participating in various industry events

Akerna to participate in upcoming cannabis events Akerna and its family of brands, including 365 Cannabis, MJ Platform, and Ample Organics, will be participating in various industry events

DENVER, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading enterprise software company and developer of one of the most comprehensive technology infrastructures, ecosystems, and compliance engines powering the global cannabis industry, will be participating in upcoming events including Hall of Flowers, Trailblazers, Oppenheimer’s 7th Annual Emerging Growth Conference, Lift & Co., Permissionless, MJ Unpacked, and the Jefferies 2022 Cannabis Summit. In addition, executives from Akerna will be attending the June CANNRA Stakeholder Meeting.

Cannabis Trade Shows

Hall of Flowers

Date: May 4 – 5

Location: Cathedral City, CA

More Info: hallofflowers.com

Request a Meeting

Trailblazers

Date: May 9 – 11

Location: Enchantment Resort, Sedona, AZ

More Info: trailblazerspresents.com

Request a Meeting

Lift & Co.

Date: May 13 – 15

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, ON

Akerna’s 365 Cannabis Booth: 1021

More Info: liftexpo.ca

Request a Meeting

MJ Unpacked

Date: May 18 – 20

Location: New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY

Akerna is a Spark sponsor and also a proud sponsor of MJ Unpacked’s Equity Scholarship

More Info: mjunpacked.com

Request a Meeting

Other Trade Shows

Permissionless

Date: May 17 – 19

Location: Palm Beach, FL

More Info: blockworks.co/events/permissionless

Request a Meeting

Investor Conferences

Oppenheimer 7 th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

Date: May 10

Location: Virtual

More Info: opcoconferences@opco.com

Request a Meeting

Jefferies 2022 Cannabis Summit

Date: June 2

Location: Intercontinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

More Info: jefferies.com

Request a Meeting

About Akerna:

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $30 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. Using connected data and information to propel the cannabis industry forward, Akerna empowers businesses, governments, patients, and consumers to make smart decisions.

The Company’s cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, one of the world’s leading cannabis infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators. Akerna also offers a complete suite of professional consulting services and data analytics for businesses as well as solo sciences, Leaf Data Systems, Trellis, Ample Organics, Viridian Sciences and 365 Cannabis.

For more information, visit https://www.akerna.com/.

About 365 Cannabis:

Akerna’s 365 Cannabis is a comprehensive vertically integrated cannabis software solution built on the Microsoft Dynamics platform. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner and its ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solution incorporates Cultivation, Production, Global Compliance, QC, Finance, Dispensing & Retail, CRM, Warehousing, Distribution, Multi-Facility, Multi-Company, Multi-Entity, Language, Currency and more. The Company services a client base comprised of leading U.S.-based MSOs and single-state operators, and Canadian LPs, in addition to global cannabis clients outside North America. Learn more at www.365cannabis.com.

Media Contact:

Georgia Jablon, Akerna Communications Manager

Pr@akerna.com

IR Contact:

IR@akerna.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release and any accompanying statements by management are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but participation in the conference, Akerna’s future business plans, Akerna’s potential business strengths in the market and any other statements expressing the views of Akerna’s management on future business results or strategy. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Akerna’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes (including, without limitation, the results of Akerna’s contracts, strategic initiatives, and business plans as described herein) to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others that may affect actual results or outcomes, include (i) Akerna’s ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of being a public company, (ii) competition, (iii) Akerna’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably, (iv) Akerna’s ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, (v) costs related to being a public company, (vi) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (vii) Akerna’s ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, including Viridian, and achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with acquired businesses, (viii) and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Akerna’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those vary from forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial and other information, are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Akerna’s control. All information herein speaks only as of the date hereof, in the case of information about Akerna, or the date of such information, in the case of information from persons other than Akerna. Akerna undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein. Forecasts and estimates regarding Akerna’s industry and end markets are based on sources believed to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9c7bbf8-0370-44bc-9e13-0758bb4e53e2