Akesis Previews Next-Generation Galaxy SRS and New LINAC Platform at ASTRO

CHICAGO and CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akesis, a U.S. company innovating and evolving radiation medicine, will preview two of its upcoming advanced solutions at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2019 Annual Meeting, being held September 15-18 in Chicago. The company will feature the Akesis Galaxy™ RTi* and the Akesis Gemini360 * at ASTRO.

Akesis recently announced that the Akesis Galaxy™, a gamma stereotactic radiosurgery system (SRS) with continuous 360o rotational technology, received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The next generation of the Akesis Galaxy, the Akesis Galaxy RTi, will incorporate real-time, in-line CBCT and kV/kV imaging for improved efficiency and confidence in treatment delivery. It will also offer the option of high-precision SRS or frameless, fractionated stereotactic radiotherapy (SRT). The system uses just 30 gamma sources, potentially lowering the cost of ownership and reducing downtime during source replacement while allowing almost infinite options to shape dose distribution versus traditional, fixed-sector delivery.

Akesis is adopting a platform approach for the Galaxy series, which will allow treatment centers to select the model with the functionalities and features they require to meet their specific needs. That makes Akesis Galaxy an ideal system for high-throughput institutions, smaller cancer centers and value-based reimbursement models.

Additionally, Akesis is developing its first linear accelerator, the Akesis Gemini360. The Gemini360 system will incorporate the same patented rotating gamma technology found in the Galaxy, but places it on a ring gantry. The Gemini360 will feature a conventional 6 MV LINAC head and 120 leaf MLC, intended to provide the user with the capability and flexibility of a conventional radiotherapy treatment machine. Like the Galaxy system, the Gemini360 will include multiple in-line and real-time imaging options.

“We believe that radiation medicine is ripe for disruption, and we’re striving to bring the benefits of high-precision radiation treatment to more people around the globe,” said Volker Stieber, Chairman of the Board. “We believe our patented rotational technology, in-line imaging and commitment to value will create a new paradigm in radiation medicine.”

ASTRO attendees are invited to see the next evolution in radiation medicine from Akesis in Booth #3418.

About Akesis
At Akesis, we believe that everyone should have access to life-saving radiation medicine. Akesis, named after a Greek god of healing, is developing innovative stereotactic radiosurgery and linear accelerator platforms that incorporate patented, continuous 360o rotational technology and real-time, in-line imaging. By combining innovative, advanced technology with proven treatment approaches, Akesis is creating the next evolution in Radiation Medicine. Akesis products are being manufactured in the United States at the company’s facility outside San Francisco, CA. www.akesis.com

* The Akesis Galaxy RTi and the Gemini360 are works in progress and not available for commercial sale.

Media contact:  Lynn Hood, [email protected], 678-427-5040
Corporate contact: Tim Prosser, [email protected], 678-296-0947
