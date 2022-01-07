Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Akouos to Present at the Association for Research in Otolaryngology 45th Annual Mid-Winter Meeting

Akouos to Present at the Association for Research in Otolaryngology 45th Annual Mid-Winter Meeting

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS), a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today announced that new nonclinical data will be presented at the Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) 45th Annual Mid-Winter Meeting, which is being held in San Jose, California from February 5 to 9, 2022.

The two podium presentations and one poster will highlight nonclinical data that support future clinical development of AK-antiVEGF, a gene therapy intended for the treatment of vestibular schwannoma, and demonstrate how Akouos could leverage its multimodal genetic medicine capabilities to address a broad range of inner ear conditions. Details are as follows:

Podium Presentation Title: Tailoring Regulatory Elements in Gene Therapies for Hearing Loss
Date/Time: Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 2:45 to 3:00 p.m. PST
Presenting Author: Danielle R. Lenz, Ph.D.
Topic: Inner Ear: Drug Delivery
Podium Session: 11

Podium Presentation Title: Demonstration of Secreted Protein Expression Levels Following Intracochlear Delivery of AK-antiVEGF (AAVAnc80-antiVEGF Vector) Across Multiple Doses in Non-Human Primates
Date/Time: Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 3:00 to 3:15 p.m. PST
Presenting Author: Michelle Valero, Ph.D.
Topic: Inner Ear: Drug Delivery
Podium Session: 11

Poster Presentation Title: In Vitro Characterization of Gene Silencing Methods with the Potential to Treat Autosomal Dominant Hearing Loss
Date/Time: Sunday, February 6, 2022 12:00 p.m. PST to Monday, February 7, 2022 1:00 p.m. PST
Presenting Author: Robert Ng, Ph.D.
Topic: Inner Ear: Drug Delivery
Poster Number: SU128

About Akouos
Akouos is a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing gene therapies with the potential to restore, improve, and preserve high-acuity physiologic hearing for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide. Leveraging its precision genetic medicine platform that incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector library and a novel delivery approach, Akouos is focused on developing precision therapies for forms of sensorineural hearing loss. Headquartered in Boston, Akouos was founded in 2016 by leaders in the fields of neurotology, genetics, inner ear drug delivery, and AAV gene therapy.

Contacts

Media:
Katie Engleman, 1AB
katie@1abmedia.com

Investors:
Courtney Turiano, Stern Investor Relations
Courtney.Turiano@sternir.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.