Akoustis® to Present First Published Single Crystal 5GHz BAW Filter Results at IEDM

San Francisco, C.A , Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of patented single-crystal BulkONE® bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today it is presenting the first published technical results of its 5GHz BAW RF filters at the 63 rd IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) being held in San Francisco, CA from December 2-6, 2017.

Dr. David Hodge, Engineering Manager at Akoustis, will provide an oral presentation at the conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 4:30pm PST. Additional details include:

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Imperial Ballroom A

Venue: Session 25, Power and High-Speed Devices – Novel Device Concepts

Publication: “High Rejection UNII 5.2GHz Wideband Bulk Acoustic Wave Filters Using

Undoped Single Crystal AlN-on-SiC Resonators”

The paper describes the Company’s first 5GHz BAW filters from their internal manufacturing plant located in New York State and utilize the Company’s patented single crystal piezoelectric material. The published 5.24GHz RF filters had an absolute 4dB bandwidth of 151 MHz, an embedded minimum insertion loss of 2.82 dB and rejection >40 dB. At 5GHz, the resonator performance published show k-squared of 6.32%, Q of 1523, and FOM of 96. The Company’s packaged 5GHz filter solution presented shows a 28-fold reduction in size compared to a commercially available 5.24 GHz dielectric filter. The commercial application of the RF filters published include the U-NII 1+2A bands for 5GHz WiFi customer premise equipment (CPE).

Akoustis is pioneering next-generation materials science to address the market requirements for improved RF filters – targeting higher bandwidth, higher operating frequencies and higher output power compared to incumbent polycrystalline BAW technology deployed today. Superior performance is driven by the significant advances of high-purity, single-crystal piezoelectric materials and the resonator-filter process technology. The advanced material properties drive electro-mechanical coupling, which translates to wide filter bandwidth. High-band RF filters are achieved by leveraging the Company’s high-sound velocity, single-crystal piezoelectric materials. These single-crystal piezoelectric materials offer high-thermal conductivity along the path of heat flow, enabling high-power handling capability of the RF filter. The Company has announced four customer engagements for its premium high band BAW RF filters in frequencies ranging from 1.5 GHz to 5.2 GHz and remains focused on customer design engineering engagements, as well as technology and product qualification for commercial manufacturing in first-half of calendar year 2018.

About IEDM

IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) is the world’s pre-eminent forum for reporting technological breakthroughs in the areas of semiconductor and electron-device technology, design, manufacturing, physics, and modeling. IEDM is the flagship conference for nanometer-scale CMOS transistor technology, advanced memory, displays, sensors, MEMS devices, novel quantum and nono-scale devices and phenomenology, optoelectronics, devices for power and energy harvesting, high speed devices, as well as process technology and device modeling and simulation. The conference scope not only encompasses devices in silicon, compound, and organic semiconductors, but also emerging materials systems.

About Akoustis Technologies, Inc.

Akoustis® (http://www.akoustis.com) is a high-tech RF filter solutions company that designs and manufactures its unique, patented BulkONE® technology to produce single-crystal bulk acoustic wave (BAW) RF filters for mobile and other wireless markets, which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and digital back end. Its BulkONE® technology will service the fast growing multi-billion dollar market of device OEMs, network providers, and consumers to diminish Front End phone heat, battery drain and signal loss — all considered to be directly related to current RF polycrystalline filter technologies’ limitations. The Company owns and operates a 120,000 sq. ft. ISO-9001 certified commercial wafer-manufacturing facility located in Canandaigua, NY , which includes a class 100 / class 1000 cleanroom facility – tooled for 150-mm diameter – for the design, development, fabrication and packaging of RF filters, MEMS and semiconductor devices. Akoustis is headquartered in the Piedmont technology corridor near Charlotte North Carolina.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, without limitation, risks relating to the results of our research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to semiconductor process manufacturing; the early stage of our BulkONE® technology presently under development; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights that are valuable to our business, including patent and other intellectual property rights; our ability to successfully market and sell our technologies; the ability to achieve high volume manufacturing in the first-half calendar year 2018 and the size and growth of the potential markets for any of our technologies, the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our technologies and our ability to raise funding to support operations and the continued development and qualification of its premium high-band BAW RF filters utilizing its patented single-crystal piezoelectric materials. These and other risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements regarding future events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or privately any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Akoustis Contact Information:

COMPANY:

Dave Aichele

Akoustis Technologies, Inc.

VP of Business Development`

704-997-5735, ext. 106

[email protected]

INVESTORS:

The Del Mar Consulting Group, Inc.

Robert B. Prag, President

858-794-9500

[email protected]

