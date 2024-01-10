MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, and projected year end 2023 cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balance, which remain subject to quarter end closing adjustments and are also unaudited.