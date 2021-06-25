Akoya Biosciences Appoints Diagnostics Industry Leader Scott Mendel to its Board of Directors

Breaking News
Scott Mendel

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akoya Biosciences Inc., (NASDAQ: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced the appointment of diagnostics industry leader Scott Mendel to its board of directors.

“I am delighted to join the board of directors of Akoya, a company that has the potential to transform biomarker discovery and clinical research through the application of its spatial biology platforms,” Mr. Mendel said. “Akoya’s cutting-edge solutions enable scientists to visualize how cells are organized and interact within the tissue microenvironment, providing unprecedented understanding of disease progression and treatment response.”

Mr. Mendel is currently CEO of GenMark Diagnostics, a highly innovative and successful molecular diagnostics company. In April, the multinational healthcare company Roche acquired GenMark for $1.8 billion. Mr. Mendel joined GenMark as CFO in 2014 and was promoted to CEO in 2020. Prior to GenMark, Mr. Mendel held senior-level leadership positions with The Active Network and GE Healthcare. Mr. Mendel earned a B.S. in finance from Indiana University and an M.B.A. from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“We are excited and honored to have Scott join Akoya’s Board of Directors,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO, Akoya Biosciences. “With more than 25 years of experience as one of the most accomplished executives in the diagnostics industry and a proven track record of transforming innovative technologies into clinical testing solutions, I am confident Scott will bring tremendous insights to Akoya as we continue to advance the company.”

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. For more information, please visit https://www.akoyabio.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

