MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced it has shipped it’s 1,000th instrument, a significant milestone for the company and the largest installed base in the spatial biology industry. Akoya platforms have gained widespread adoption in discovery and translational research laboratories around the world, setting the stage for clinical use. Akoya’s industry leading instrument portfolio includes the PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and the PhenoImager HT.

“The shipment of our 1,000th instrument is a testament to our unique ability to deliver end-to-end spatial solutions that enable the identification and validation of spatial biomarkers with the potential for use in the clinical setting to improve patient outcomes,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya Biosciences. “It is gratifying to have reached this important milestone and I extend my deepest appreciation to the entire Akoya team for their dedication to the success of our organization and customers. We remain committed to further expanding our ecosystem of technologies, reagents, and software, ensuring that our customers have access to the most advanced and comprehensive spatial biology solutions for a broad range of applications.”

Placement of the 1,000th Akoya system reflects the quality, power, and reliability of the company’s portfolio to address some of the most complex biological questions.

“We are pleased that Akoya has chosen iHisto as the recipient of the 1,000th instrument placement,” said Kelven Wong, CEO of iHisto, a Salem, MA based histopathology lab support firm that provides tissue processing and molecular pathology services with a focus on routine histology, histological staining, target marker staining, and whole-slide imaging. “iHisto seeks to promote affordable histology services with a one-stop shop providing high-quality results in an industry-leading turnaround time. We support routine as well as cutting-edge histology services using leading technologies such as Akoya’s PhenoCycler-Fusion, which enables rapid, robust, and comprehensive tissue analysis through high-plex spatial imaging.”

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

