felene vodka
Akoya Biosciences to Highlight Novel Spatial Transcriptomics Capabilities on PhenoCycler-Fusion at AGBT 2022 Annual Meeting

PhenoCycler™-Fusion will enable single-cell, whole-slide spatial multiomic capabilities on a single platform

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akoya Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company®, will present for the first time, data generated using its proprietary RNA chemistry, which enables whole-slide spatial multiomics at single-cell resolution on the PhenoCycler-Fusion system, at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) conference in Orlando, Florida, from June 6 to 9.

This novel spatial transcriptomics solution will complement Akoya’s industry-leading spatial proteomics offering on the PhenoCycler-Fusion, providing users a powerful solution for whole-slide spatial multiomics.

The ability to perform multiomic analyses on the same tissue sample is essential for characterizing molecular and cellular changes that influence the development and progression of disease. Combining ultrahigh-plex spatial proteomics and transcriptomics with the speed and high-resolution imaging of the PhenoCycler-Fusion system will enable spatial phenotyping at an unprecedented depth and scale.

Julia Kennedy-Darling, PhD, Akoya’s Senior Director of R&D, will present the new data at the company’s Gilchrist Hospitality Suite, on June 7th at 10:30 am ET. To register for this event, click here.

“As a company dedicated to spatial biology, delivering a high resolution multiomic solution to our customers is not just an aspiration, but a requirement,” said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer of Akoya Biosciences. “The ability to perform whole-slide spatial transcriptomics and proteomics, with scale and speed, at single-cell resolution, on the same tissue sample represents a major step forward in the field.”

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com

Investor Contact:
Priyam Shah
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Akoya Biosciences
investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:
Christine Quern
617-650-8497
media@akoyabio.com

