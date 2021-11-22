Akoya Biosciences to Host Inaugural Spatial Day on December 15, 2021

The program will highlight the latest breakthroughs and applications in spatial biology and the company’s latest innovations to accelerate breakthroughs in discovery and clinical research.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will host an inaugural Spatial Day on December 15, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET. The program will feature Akoya speakers and experts at the forefront of this new field who will discuss how spatial biology is uniquely positioned to address challenges in discovery, translational and clinical research, where the field is headed, and Akoya’s vision for the future.

Akoya is a pioneer in the rapidly emerging field of spatial phenotyping, a transformational new application that is giving unprecedented context to cell-cell interactions within tissue biology. Understanding spatial biomarker signatures within the framework of spatial phenotyping has the potential to unlock an explosion of new applications in medicine and research, such as the ability to segment patient populations based on immune interactions, development of spatial diagnostic assays, drug discovery, and design or identification of personalized therapeutic interventions. Biomarkers that predict response or resistance to drugs, based on understanding specific types and subtypes of immune cells and the ability to map their spatial distribution, are among the most advanced opportunities with spatial phenotyping.

The agenda and speakers are as follows:

Welcome & Introduction , Brian McKelligon, CEO, Akoya

, Brian McKelligon, CEO, Akoya Revolutionizing Our Understanding of Disease Biology , Kai Kessenbrock, PhD, Principal Investigator, Human Cell Atlas Initiative, University of California, Irvine, CA, and Robert Schreiber, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Washington University, St. Louis, MO

, Kai Kessenbrock, PhD, Principal Investigator, Human Cell Atlas Initiative, University of California, Irvine, CA, and Robert Schreiber, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Washington University, St. Louis, MO Q&A Roundtable , hosted by Niro Ramachandran, PhD, CBO, Akoya

, hosted by Niro Ramachandran, PhD, CBO, Akoya Changing the Standard of Care Using Spatial Biomarkers , Carl Barrett, PhD, VP, Translational Medicine, AstraZeneca plc, and Kurt Schalper, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology and Oncology, Yale University, New Haven, CT

, Carl Barrett, PhD, VP, Translational Medicine, AstraZeneca plc, and Kurt Schalper, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology and Oncology, Yale University, New Haven, CT Q&A Roundtable , hosted by Pascal Bamford, PhD, SVP, R&D, Akoya

, hosted by Pascal Bamford, PhD, SVP, R&D, Akoya The Future Direction of Akoya , Niro Ramachandran, PhD, CBO, Akoya

, Niro Ramachandran, PhD, CBO, Akoya Closing remarks , Brian McKelligon, CEO, Akoya

, Brian McKelligon, CEO, Akoya Audience Q&A

To register for the event please visit www.akoyabio.com/spatialday.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research.

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah

Akoya Biosciences

investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Linn

Bioscribe, Inc.

774-696-3803

michelle@bioscribe.com