MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will be participating in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
Brian McKelligon, CEO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. PT.
A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.
About Akoya Biosciences
As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.
Investor Contact:
Priyam Shah
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
investors@akoyabio.com
Media Contact:
Christine Quern
(617) 650-8497
media@akoyabio.com
