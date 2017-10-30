AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel, under pressure after rejecting a lucrative takeover offer and two profit warnings, has confirmed merger talks with smaller U.S. rival Axalta Coating Systems Ltd to create a $30 billion company.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Soldier’s brain injury in focus at U.S. Army’s Bergdahl sentencing - October 30, 2017
- Akzo Nobel seeks $30 billion merger with smaller U.S. rival Axalta - October 30, 2017
- First charges could be unsealed in U.S. special counsel’s Russia probe - October 30, 2017