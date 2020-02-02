Al Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula claims December shooting at Florida naval base

An audio recording purporting to be from the Islamist militant group Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) claimed responsibility on Sunday for a fatal shooting in December at a U.S. naval base in Pensacola, Florida, but provided no evidence.
