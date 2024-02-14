Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday advanced legislation to restrict assistance with absentee ballot applications, a measure Republicans said is needed to combat voter fraud but that opponents argued would discourage voting.
The Alabama Senate approved the bill on a 27-8 vote that broke down along party lines. The bill now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.
Senate Republicans, who called the bill a priority for the session, said it is aimed at stopping “ballot harvest
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump rips ‘foolish’ GOP candidate after Dems flip Santos’ House seat - February 14, 2024
- AL Republicans aim to curb absentee ballot applications, Democrats say it discourages voting - February 14, 2024
- Alabama lottery, casino bill faces first hurdle as GOP aims to get it before voters this fall - February 14, 2024